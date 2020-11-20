Second positive COVID-19 case in a week confirmed at Nelson Middle School

A second staff member at Nelson Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, a Nov. 19 letter from Principal Roger Dunnick states.

This marks the third Nelson County Public Schools staff member to test positive for the virus, with the middle school reporting another positive case Nov. 17 and Nelson County High School reporting another employee had tested positive roughly two weeks prior.

The middle school is cooperating with the Thomas Jefferson Health District to perform contact tracing efforts, the letter which was posted to the school's Facebook page says. The middle school is expected to remain open for remediation.

Currently, the TJHD reports 159 total cases of COVID-19, 10 hospitalizations and three fatalities as of Nov. 20, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

NCPS currently is in a virtual learning format with some students receiving in-person support from teachers.

