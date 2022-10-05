Senior living community planned for site across from Silverback Distillery

Two healthcare workers have received the Nelson County Planning Commission’s approval of a special use permit to build 12 “active senior living” apartments on a Virginia 151 property with a history of proposed development.

Charles Meade and Quakeela Teasley of Richmond presented their proposal for “the DeLander at Nelson” on Sept. 28. Teasley told commissioners she grew up in Shipman and is a registered nurse who provides home health care to seniors, and Meade said he hails from near Richmond and has worked in assisted living facilities for 33 years. Meade and Teasley are requesting a special use permit of the county to build two approximately 5,000 square foot buildings, each with six apartments, on 11 acres of property at 9485 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton.

A special use permit is required because the property is zoned Agricultural (A-1), zoning that does not allow multi-family dwelling use. The property currently has two abandoned houses and an old store building according to Meade; all will be torn down prior to development.

Teasley said residents will need to be 55 or older and complete a physician’s assessment to verify they are independent and physically capable of living independently. She told commissioners she and Meade don’t have a final design, but provided inspiration photos of rustic, woodsy buildings and modern interiors. Monthly rent is listed in the commissioners’ packet at $3,000.

Meade told commissioners he and Teasley plan to be the sole full-time employees for the first five years of operation.

“Of course we want them to be independent, but we will be there to assist when needed and if they need to go to any doctor’s appointments, if they need groceries. If they need any help making medical phone calls, whatever the resident may need we will be there,” Teasley said. Over the course of the meeting, the distinction was made between assisted living and independent “active senior living.” The DeLander will not be an assisted living facility and Teasley and Meade do not plan to provide medical care or full-time assistance to residents.

Commissioner Phillipa Proulx asked what would happen as DeLander residents age and need additional care.

Meade answered Proulx’s question of whether these residents would be “kicked out” with a no, but said the situation might involve a conversation with a family member or doctor.

Teasley later said the two don’t yet have a specific policy in place for when that happens, but would “not allow a resident to stay if we thought it was unsafe there.”

Four neighboring community members spoke during a public hearing, requesting adequate fencing around the property, and expressing concerns about the safety of aging residents.

“My major request to you is to think thoroughly, just bonefish this out, look at all the requirements, all the legalities, all the safety concerns that you would have for your loved ones,” Sara Aldridge said to commissioners. Her concerns were about elderly individuals with diminished faculties driving on 151, and about what will happen to residents if they come to need more assistance.

Philip DeJong owns property adjacent to the proposed location and said he and his wife had hosted a meeting with Meade, Teale and his neighbors, which he described as productive. DeJong expressed tempered approval for the proposal: “There are any number of projects that would have a greater impact in that area, several of which we have discussed over the years.”

The property is located directly across 151 from Silverback Distillery and is owned by Rockfish Valley Events LLC. Todd Rath, owner of Roseland’s Blue Toad Hard Cider and a partner in the company, first sought to develop on the site in 2017.

Rath’s proposal for the “Afton Depot” evolved over the two-year period he was applying for special use permits, but the plan included some combination of cabins, a farm winery, nanobrewery, restaurant, upscale grocery store and chocolate and gelato shop. Commissions and supervisors denied, approved and tabled multiple special use permits related to the project, and it drew significant opposition from neighbors, and criticism of the county’s special use permit process.

Rath called it a “two-year disaster,” and ultimately advertised the property for sale in 2019.

Board of Supervisors representative Jesse Rutherford said the county has lost senior housing over the years and argued the $3,000 rent estimate is competitive with similar facilities in Charlottesville and Albemarle.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the special use permit, with Commissioner Robin Hauschner voting against. The board of supervisors is to set to take up the proposal at its Oct. 11 meeting, with the conditions commissioners recommended, including that units shall only be rented to individuals aged 55 and older, that the maximum number of units shall not exceed 12, and that a six-foot high fence be installed along all property boundaries.