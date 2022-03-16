Service authority breaks ground on largest project to date

The Nelson County Service Authority broke ground March 11 on an $18.5 million project to replace the existing Wintergreen wastewater treatment plant.

The project was necessary due to the age of the current plant, which was built in 1973, and it not being able to keep up with EPA standards, according to George Miller, executive director of the Nelson County Service Authority.

The funding for the project came entirely from the Virginia Resource Authority with a total cost of $18,538,561. With a price tag of that caliber, this will be the largest project to date for the NCSA, according to Jennifer Fitzgerald with the Nelson County Service Authority.

The project began in 2014 but something of this magnitude takes time to get off the ground.

“There are many phases in a project of this magnitude; securing a reputable engineering firm, remaining in the parameters outlined by DEQ, designing what will work and where it will fit and the eligibility for funding for a second home community, while knowing we only have this one opportunity to get it right the first time,” Miller said. “Additionally, the Nelson County Service Authority has a parallel project; the total replacement of the Schuyler Wastewater Treatment Plant and it’s collection system which serves the Schuyler community.”

The project is slated to be completed Dec. 2023 and is headed up by English Construction and Doug Hudgins with CHA Consulting, an engineer based out of Blacksburg.

“This technology will take the Wintergreen and Nelson County community into the future meeting ever increasing compliance requirements, providing public health and environmental protection for years to come,” Miller said.

