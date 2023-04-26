When the original Schuyler sanitary system was installed around 1920, the town was coming up around a thriving soapstone industry, and Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford said his ancestors made their way working in the soapstone quarries.

“... my grandfather always referenced ‘the big town of Schuyler,’ and though it might not necessarily be what he once saw it as, looking into the future we’re getting to see some very exciting movement,” Rutherford said.

Now, more than a century later, Schuyler is getting a new wastewater treatment plant with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program.

Rutherford was among state and local representatives and project stakeholders at a dedication ceremony for the nearly-complete wastewater treatment plant April 20.

The event at Walton’s Mountain Museum was also an early celebration of Earth Day, which Nelson County Service Authority Chair Robert McSwain told the audience was first celebrated in 1970, when more than 20 million Americans joined to advocate for clean air and water.

“One important element of Earth Day has always been to emphasize what local communities can do to address environmental priorities within their own communities. This is why we are here today.”

McSwain said the current wastewater treatment plant no longer meets standards for safe and effective wastewater treatment.

Among a community of about 300, the facility only serves 44 sewer connections, which McSwain explained makes upgrading and replacing the system “far too expensive for the local community to do on its own.”

That’s where USDA Rural Development stepped in, providing a $5.2 million investment — 75% grants and 25% loans — to replace the sewer collection system and wastewater treatment facility.

“Rural Development came alongside Nelson County Service Authority with $5.2 million in funding for improvements to the treatment and collection systems that would help correct an existing health hazard and bring the system into compliance with the anticipated Chesapeake Bay nutrient reduction requirements,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Perry Hickman.

Senator Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, quoted the Book of Genesis in his remarks.

“‘God put man in the garden to care for it and work it. Agriculture and stewardship are our first tasks as human beings. It’s in all of our interests to make sure that we have a green earth, and that we leave it to the next generation as good or better than we found it and that’s part of what this is, taking care of your sewage, taking care of your water is about, it’s about stewardship” Deeds said.

“If you’re going to rebuild your communities, if we’re going to have rural economic development, we have to have infrastructure…”

According to Doug Hudgins, project team leader with CHA Consulting, Inc., construction is about 70% complete, with all pipe installation finished.

“It’s bringing back something that my family once knew, a community that can thrive,” Rutherford said.

“And this is part of that story, it’s maybe not talked about near enough, but it is.”