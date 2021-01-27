Service authority continues municipal utility relief program

Aided by an extension, the Nelson County Service Authority continues to roll out its Municipal Utility Relief Program for customers who have incurred outstanding payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the authority’s remote board of directors meeting Jan. 21, secretary and treasurer Jennifer Fitzgerald said staff have used more than $34,000 of the nearly $78,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds allocated to the county for the program.

As of Jan. 21, Fitzgerald said this translates to 82 households and businesses in the county, broken down further by 17 in Wintergreen, four in Gladstone, 25 in the Lovingston and Shipman area, six in Schuyler and 30 in Piney River.

Staff has worked to contact customers by email, phone and door-to-door visits, Fitzgerald said, adding the deadline to expend the program’s funds has been extended to Dec. 31, giving the authority additional time to contact customers it has been unable to reach during the past month.

Last month, the board authorized county staff accept the federal aid money and proceed with disbursing it to qualifying authority customers to cover outstanding payments incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30.

Fitzgerald said last month there were about 180 delinquent customers.

