Service authority moves forward on wastewater treatment plant project

The Nelson County Service Authority moved one step closer to the completion of its Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant project during its Sept. 17 meeting.
Board members unanimously approved a motion to send a notice of award to Ovivo on their bid evaluation for a membrane bioreactor wastewater treatment system for the facility. The company’s quote was more than $986,000.
The board had originally voted to award the bid to Ovivo for the Wintergreen project in August, but based on guidance from the authority’s engineering consulting firm, staff held off on signing the contract until it could be brought back before board members for further discussion.
According to Stevie Steele, project manager with CHA Consulting Inc., the roughly $1 million covers the costs of the firm to work with Ovivo on designs that will bring the plant into compliance based on equipment the company has agreed to provide.
Once plans are established which integrate the equipment into the plant’s design, a contractor will be brought on for construction.
“I know it’s a lot of money... so we certainly want everybody to be very comfortable with the plan that we’ve laid out and what’s going to ensue going forward,” Steele told board members.
NCSA Executive Director George Miller said in August the board awarded the bid to Ovivo to construct the Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant. The action included a condition the bid is good until the equipment is needed, understanding the authority would not need it for the next four to five years and not have to pay for the product until it is received.
CHA Consulting said those stipulations outlined in the board’s motion from the August meeting could not be met, however. Based on the timeline of the consent order, Steele questioned whether the authority could wait for a period of four to five years to purchase the specialized equipment.
Miller said during the August meeting CHA recommended awarding the contract to Ovivo.
Steele told board members Sept. 17 even if the consent order from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality did not require the plant be running by 2023, the price of the equipment may need to be renegotiated after a period of four to five years.
“The bottom line is we really need to be able to fluidly move forward and install the equipment as the building comes up ...” Steele said.
The purpose of the project, according to the service authority’s website, is to replace worn-out equipment and to increase the level of treatment to achieve compliance in meeting changing regulations regarding the limits of nitrogen, phosphorus and ammonia. Initially projected to cost $20 million, the project now is priced at roughly $14 million.
Steele said while the authority is in a difficult position now, it has found the “absolutely best way” to address ammonia limits as well as changes in limits of both phosphorus and nitrogen in the future.
“So as painful as all this is, we are really looking forward to make sure that your plant is in the best place to deal with [those limits] now and later,” Steele said.
With the board’s approval Sept. 17, Steele said CHA will work with the authority to get an extension from DEQ on the deadline to advertise a bid for the project. The consent order originally required a bid be advertised no later than Jan. 1, 2021, and officials now are eyeing a three month extension because of scheduling issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know we have to move forward. I believe we should move forward at this time just since time is of the essence. We can only wait so long and in this environment who knows what six months from now will look like,” East District representative Jesse Rutherford said before the vote.
