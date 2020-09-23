Service authority moves forward on wastewater treatment plant project

The Nelson County Service Authority moved one step closer to the completion of its Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant project during its Sept. 17 meeting.

Board members unanimously approved a motion to send a notice of award to Ovivo on their bid evaluation for a membrane bioreactor wastewater treatment system for the facility. The company’s quote was more than $986,000.

The board had originally voted to award the bid to Ovivo for the Wintergreen project in August, but based on guidance from the authority’s engineering consulting firm, staff held off on signing the contract until it could be brought back before board members for further discussion.

According to Stevie Steele, project manager with CHA Consulting Inc., the roughly $1 million covers the costs of the firm to work with Ovivo on designs that will bring the plant into compliance based on equipment the company has agreed to provide.

Once plans are established which integrate the equipment into the plant’s design, a contractor will be brought on for construction.

“I know it’s a lot of money... so we certainly want everybody to be very comfortable with the plan that we’ve laid out and what’s going to ensue going forward,” Steele told board members.