Service authority sets public hearing for proposed rate increases

Vice Chairman Justin Shimp questioned why the budget could not be brought in line to match actual revenues rather than go through the process of increasing rates, but Fitzgerald said the authority would be adding additional debt in the near future.

West District representative David Hight also noted a need to be able to address unplanned expenses when they arise.

“You have to keep in mind emergencies come up. There are things beyond our control that come up that having this cushion allow us to handle,” Hight said.

The Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant is facing a consent order from the Virginia Department of Environment Quality to upgrade some of the worn-out infrastructure and increase treatment levels to bring the plant into compliance.

Initially, the project was estimated to cost $9 million to $10 million but shot up to about $20 million. Staff chipped away at the scope of the project to reel it down to a more manageable $14 million, Miller said.

“We made a budget, we increased the rates by 10% across the board to achieve what was supposed to be necessary and now we’re going back to people to asking them for 12% more … it makes me a little nervous,” Shimp said, adding he would have preferred to stay in the budget approved in 2019.