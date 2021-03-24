Service authority sets public hearing for proposed rate increases

The Nelson County Service Authority Board of Directors on March 18 unanimously approved a public hearing in May to discuss proposed increases in both the overage and sewer rates for customers.
According to Jennifer Fitzgerald, the authority’s secretary and treasurer, staff is proposing a 15% increase in overage rates for water and sewer. For sewer, that translates to an increase from $9.90 to $11.30 per thousand gallons. Water would jump from $10.50 to $12 per thousand gallons.
Staff also is proposing a 12% hike in sewer rates for next fiscal year — a difference of $54.10 to $60.60.
Fitzgerald said this was a necessary to bridge a roughly $200,000 discrepancy between what was budgeted and revenues actually received. She also noted auditors had recommended the increase based on the authority’s previous audit.
The rate increases also will help pay for state-mandated upgrades at the Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant, which carry a price tag of roughly $14 million.
Approval of the authority’s fiscal year 2022 budget is contingent on the May public hearing and adoption of the increased rates. The proposed rate increases are anticipated to net the authority an additional $197,000 in revenue, Fitzgerald said.
Despite the proposed rate hikes, the authority’s projected fiscal year 2022 budget remains unchanged from last year at about $4.6 million, documents show.
Vice Chairman Justin Shimp questioned why the budget could not be brought in line to match actual revenues rather than go through the process of increasing rates, but Fitzgerald said the authority would be adding additional debt in the near future.
West District representative David Hight also noted a need to be able to address unplanned expenses when they arise.
“You have to keep in mind emergencies come up. There are things beyond our control that come up that having this cushion allow us to handle,” Hight said.
The Wintergreen Wastewater Treatment Plant is facing a consent order from the Virginia Department of Environment Quality to upgrade some of the worn-out infrastructure and increase treatment levels to bring the plant into compliance.
Initially, the project was estimated to cost $9 million to $10 million but shot up to about $20 million. Staff chipped away at the scope of the project to reel it down to a more manageable $14 million, Miller said.
“We made a budget, we increased the rates by 10% across the board to achieve what was supposed to be necessary and now we’re going back to people to asking them for 12% more … it makes me a little nervous,” Shimp said, adding he would have preferred to stay in the budget approved in 2019.
Officials also unanimously agreed to lift a yearlong embargo on capital improvement projects that first hit the authority in March 2020, a reaction to the then-still-young COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director George Miller said he hopes the additional funding from the rate increase will allow the service authority to tackle several capital projects estimated to cost a total of $1.2 million.
“There’s about $1.2 million in capital improvement projects that don’t understand COVID and they don’t understand money. They just know that they work 24 hours per day and we depend on them,” Miller said.
Sewer rates were last raised by the authority in 2019, when the then-board of directors approved a 10% rate hike for both water and sewer. The last rate increase to affect Nelson County customers before that was in 2011.
“We’re just trying to cover costs,” Miller said.
The service authority will hold an evening public hearing on the rate changes May 20. The Nelson County Service Authority is located at 620 Cooperative Way in Lovingston.