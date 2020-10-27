Sheriff's office offering reward for information leading to arrests in recent break-ins

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance and offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of people responsible for break-ins in Nelson County.

According to a news release, a break-in occurred and valuable items were stolen from residences in the area of James River Road and Lake View Lane in Shipman during the afternoon hours of Oct. 23

The sheriff’s office asks anybody in the area between noon and 2:30 p.m. to reflect on their day and travel and contact Investigator Jeremy Tabler at (434) 263-7050 to report any suspicious activities, people or vehicles in the area.

- Nick Cropper

