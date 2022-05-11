Shipman man denied bond for attempted murder and other charges

A Nelson County judge has denied bond for a Shipman man accused of attempted murder.

Jonah Junior Meredith III, 51, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count each of malicious wounding, firing at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Laub said a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy responded to a Jan. 22 shots-fired call in Arrington and collected statements from two individuals who were in a truck together when the incident occurred. One victim told the deputy Meredith physically assaulted her and fired a shot into the vehicle.

Meredith also faces charges unrelated to the Jan. 22 incident, according to the sheriff's office, including seven counts of probation violation and one count of assault.

Meredith’s attorney, Peter Frazier, said during a bond hearing Wednesday in Nelson General District Court that Meredith’s would be a “pure self-defense case."

He told the court his client did not initiate the altercation and fired the shot through the victims’ windshield after the vehicle continued to follow him.

Judge Samuel Eggleston III denied Meredith bond on account of the violent nature of the charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 15 in Nelson General District Court.

