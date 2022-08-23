Shipman man sentenced in January shooting

A Shipman man will serve eight years in prison for his involvement in a June 2022 shooting, a Nelson County judge ruled Tuesday.

Jonah Junior Meredith III, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count each of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after having been declared a felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle, along with eight counts of probation violation.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory, Nelson County deputies responded to a report of shots fired in Arrington on Jan. 22. When they arrived on scene, deputies found the two victims, Lisa Morgan and Kent Vest, standing by a vehicle with damage from a bullet to its front windshield. Morgan was bleeding from a wound to her ear.

Morgan and Vest testified at a preliminary hearing in June they were seated in a vehicle together after a gathering at a home while Meredith was in a car parked nearby. Flory said Jasmine Brown, Meredith's passenger, was interviewed after the incident and said she had exited Meredith’s car to talk with Morgan about Brown’s relationship status with Meredith.

Vest testified Meredith rolled down his window to tell Morgan to “keep my name out your mouth.” Meredith then exited his vehicle and followed Morgan back to Vest’s car. Morgan said Meredith struck her on the side of her head as she was climbing back into the vehicle, drawing blood.

Vest exited his car, asked Meredith why he would hit a woman and said to fight him instead if he wanted to fight. He testified Meredith drew a gun, shouted at him, “You want some of this, you punk-a--?” and shot through the windshield of the vehicle. Meredith returned to his car and drove up the road.

Vest and Morgan testified they had been parked on a dead-end street and the only way to leave was to follow Meredith. When they came upon Meredith’s parked car, Morgan asked Vest to stop so she could take a picture of Meredith’s license plate.

Vest testified Meredith then asked him if he “wanted some” too and fired again at the vehicle between him and Morgan. Flory said Tuesday the second bullet struck the passenger side of the windshield and fell to the floor of the car. Meredith returned to his car and drove off. Vest and Brown contacted authorities.

Meredith's defense, Charlottesville attorney Peter Frazier, told the court Tuesday that everyone involved in the incident is either neighbors or distantly related — Vest has testified he and Meredith are third cousins.

Frazier said everyone was gathered at the Arrington home after a death in the family, that the complaining parties in the case were intoxicated and that Vest’s pursuit of Meredith’s vehicle made his client feel threatened.

Both Vest and Morgan testified to drinking two beers apiece earlier in the day before the incident.

Frazier said Meredith then only fired one shot to stop Vest — a “dangerous overreaction” to being provoked.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Meredith apologized to Vest, seated in the courtroom, saying Vest has “been like a brother” to him. Morgan was not present for the hearing.