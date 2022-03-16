Smithsonian Crossroads Exhibit connects community with history

For their contribution to The Smithsonian Institute Museum on Main Street’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit, Nelson County Public Schools students were asked what rural life in Nelson County means to them.

“Rural life to me is my home. It means to be happy and not feel like you are left out in the world,” one student responded.

“Rural life to me means that I can see for miles without seeing a single building,” another said.

Their answers, in words, photographs and drawings, can be viewed with the entire Smithsonian traveling exhibit at Nelson Memorial Library from March 12 to April 17 during regular library hours.

According to the Museum on Main Street’s website, “Crossroads” in Nelson County focuses on changes to a “diverse rural landscape” in the past century, brought by natural disasters and changes to industry and the economy.

Maureen Kelley, Nelson County Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said the county is among six in Virginia selected to host the national traveling exhibit, out of some 60 applicants.

“It’s an opportunity for someone locally or regionally to take advantage of the Smithsonian. You don’t have to go to D.C.,” Kelley said.

The Smithsonian pieces track the evolution of rural communities with displays on the Great Depression, rural downtowns, the 1935 Rural Electrification Act, segregation, and the trend of rural Americans moving to cities starting in the 1900s.

Kelley said Nelson Memorial Library, the Nelson Historical Society and the public schools were “strong partners” in the exhibit’s programming.

For their “Crossroads” projects, students created displays based on interviews with people close to them about their experiences, traditions and memories of Nelson County. Students also provided a soundtrack to the exhibit with their performances of popular rural songs.

Sadie Perry, a sixth grader at Nelson County Middle, made a scrapbook for the exhibit based on her interviews with community member Wayne Wright. Throughout the scrapbook’s pages Sadie narrates and provides photographs to document Wright’s unique story and his experience of major county events including school integration and hurricane Camille.

Kelley said she’d requested permission from students to use their photographs of rural life for the county’s marketing materials, “because they’re that good.”

Christian Giles is a Historical Society board member who attended an early special viewing of “Crossroads.” He said he was very impressed with the exhibit, especially Nelson County students’ contributions and their interest in the county’s history.

“They live it, read it and want to participate in it,” Giles said.

He said he identified with the exhibit’s themes and he’s proud to live in a rural county. He moved back to Nelson County in July of 2020.

“It’s home,” he said. “I have worked for a long time trying to get back here.”

“Crossroads” will extend across the county, with free tours and public programs during the exhibit’s six-week run, including lectures on Nelson County History, exhibits at the Oakland Museum and tours of local attractions.

A full list of events associated with the exhibit is available on the Nelson County Tourism website, nelsoncounty.com.

