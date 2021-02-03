Solar energy ordinance advances in Nelson

An ordinance regulating commercial solar energy systems in Nelson County soon will go before the county’s board of supervisors with a recommendation for approval.
The Nelson County Planning Commission during its Jan. 27 meeting gave unanimous support for the draft ordinance for small solar energy systems occupying less than an acre and large systems on an acre or more. The measure’s purpose is to “promote the safe, effective and efficient use of solar energy systems for electrical generation.”
The primary purpose of a large solar energy system, also known as a solar farm, is generating electricity for sale to utility providers, the ordinance states.
Small solar energy systems would be allowed by right in A-1, B-1, B-2, M-1, and M-2 zoning districts and require a special use permit in residential-zoned properties and the C-1 district, according to documents. In B-1 and B-2 zones, equipment and accessory structures associated with the solar systems must be at least 75 feet from the center of the road and 15 feet from all other lines.
Any glare generated must be mitigated or directed away from an adjoining property or from any road when it creates a nuisance or safety hazard, the document states.
Large systems are allowed by special use permit only in each zoning district. All equipment and accessory structures must be set back at least 100 feet from all property lines and at least 200 feet from any residentially zoned properties unless county officials are satisfied that different setback requirements are adequate to protect neighboring properties.
Ground-mounted systems, both large and small, cannot exceed 15 feet in height when oriented at maximum tilt, the draft ordinance states.
As part of the process, applicants are required to submit a decommissioning plan when solar systems are no longer used. Amherst County in late 2020 approved a solar ordinance that contained a similar provision for decommissioning solar farms and several weeks later approved the county’s first commercial solar project on U.S. 60 east of the town of Amherst.
No one spoke on the draft ordinance during the commission’s public hearing on the matter Jan. 27. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing prior to voting on the matter in upcoming months.
In another matter, the commission recommended approval of an amendment to Nelson’s zoning ordinance regarding nonconforming properties and uses, which are declared by county officials to be inconsistent with the character of their zoning district. The intent of the measure is to permit those nonconformities to continue while not encouraging adding other structures or uses prohibited elsewhere within the same district.
No one spoke on the measure during a public hearing Jan. 27. The commission has reviewed the proposed amendment for more than a year.
“I think we’re ready,” Commissioner Michael Harmon said of the draft language. “This meets the need.”