Solar energy ordinance advances in Nelson

An ordinance regulating commercial solar energy systems in Nelson County soon will go before the county’s board of supervisors with a recommendation for approval.

The Nelson County Planning Commission during its Jan. 27 meeting gave unanimous support for the draft ordinance for small solar energy systems occupying less than an acre and large systems on an acre or more. The measure’s purpose is to “promote the safe, effective and efficient use of solar energy systems for electrical generation.”

The primary purpose of a large solar energy system, also known as a solar farm, is generating electricity for sale to utility providers, the ordinance states.

Small solar energy systems would be allowed by right in A-1, B-1, B-2, M-1, and M-2 zoning districts and require a special use permit in residential-zoned properties and the C-1 district, according to documents. In B-1 and B-2 zones, equipment and accessory structures associated with the solar systems must be at least 75 feet from the center of the road and 15 feet from all other lines.

Any glare generated must be mitigated or directed away from an adjoining property or from any road when it creates a nuisance or safety hazard, the document states.