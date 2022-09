The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 17 will host a First Responders Appreciation Day on Oct. 15, with an Oct. 22 rain date, in the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and all on- and off-duty first responders are invited. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

“Thank you for all you do for our community during these trying times,” the Shipman squadron said in a news release.

— Emma Martin