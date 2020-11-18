 Skip to main content
SPCA Thrift Shop in Nelson County open to shoppers once again

20201119_nct_news_spca_p1

In this 2018 file photo, Bette Graham, president of the Nelson County Humane Society, looks over an item at the Nelson SCPA Thrift Shop. 

 Nelson County Times file photo

After a monthslong closure the Arrington-based SPCA Thrift Shop has opened its door to customers, but only for a limited number of hours per week.

The second-hand store sells clothing, books, electronics, kitchenware, toys, pet items and more.

The shop, located at 4791 Thomas Nelson Highway, currently is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manager Heather Weidner, who has recently taken over the role, said staff does come in on Wednesdays for cleaning, but the shop is not open to customers at that time.

Run primarily through volunteer work, Weidner said the shop is limited in what it can offer for now because of a shortage on volunteers.

“If the community is serious about having this shop and they’re serious when they tell me they love it … then we really need help for more than just those two days,” Weidner said.

Weidner said the Nelson County thrift store has continued to see a steady stream of donations, even receiving some items during its closure. She added the shop periodically would open up during the summer in order to offload products.

“We were not taking donations during closure. Some people would leave them anyways and that just sort of breaks your heart. We did have to throw some things away because with nobody here regularly stuff just spoiled,” Weidner said. “People are just so generous we have stuff coming out of our ears so we tried to lighten our stuff a little bit.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required in the store.

For those who are interested in volunteering at the store, Weidner said people can call (434) 263-8788, email nelson.spca.thrift@gmail.com or stop by when the store is open. They also can follow the SCPA Thrift Store on Facebook and send a message that way.

The shop is owned and operated by HS/SPCA of Nelson County. All proceeds benefit the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center.

