SPCA Thrift Shop in Nelson County open to shoppers once again

After a monthslong closure the Arrington-based SPCA Thrift Shop has opened its door to customers, but only for a limited number of hours per week.

The second-hand store sells clothing, books, electronics, kitchenware, toys, pet items and more.

The shop, located at 4791 Thomas Nelson Highway, currently is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manager Heather Weidner, who has recently taken over the role, said staff does come in on Wednesdays for cleaning, but the shop is not open to customers at that time.

Run primarily through volunteer work, Weidner said the shop is limited in what it can offer for now because of a shortage on volunteers.

“If the community is serious about having this shop and they’re serious when they tell me they love it … then we really need help for more than just those two days,” Weidner said.

Weidner said the Nelson County thrift store has continued to see a steady stream of donations, even receiving some items during its closure. She added the shop periodically would open up during the summer in order to offload products.