Stabbing incident in Nelson County lands North Carolina man two-year sentence

LOVINGSTON — A North Carolina man was found guilty on Tuesday of maliciously wounding a woman in June 2019 by attacking her with a knife.

Zachary Austin Stantliff, 20, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding from the June 9 incident, which alleged that he caused serious injuries with permanent impairment. As part of a plea deal, he entered an Alford plea to a downgraded charge of malicious wounding. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn't plead guilty but acknowledges there's enough evidence of a crime to convict them; the effect is the same as a guilty plea.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford said Stantliff and the victim were at a party at someone else’s house near the 3200 block of Crabtree Falls Highway that night. The victim and Stantliff were both near a vehicle when he started cutting her with a knife several times for no apparent reason.

Others there drove the woman to a point where emergency responders could get her and treat her, Rutherford said, and when law enforcement went back up to the home, Stantliff wasn’t there.

Matthew Pack, representing Stantliff, said the incident involved tainted methamphetamine, since many who were there reported having adverse reactions they didn’t anticipate.