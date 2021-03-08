Stakeholders to discuss ideas for potential agricultural complex for Amherst, Nelson counties

The first meeting of a group of stakeholders from Amherst and Nelson counties engaging in conversation about the idea of creating an agricultural complex to benefit both communities kicks off March 10.

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said at a March 1 joint committee of Amherst County Board of Supervisors and school board members about 32 representatives from Amherst County are expected to take part in the brainstorming discussion, and he expects as many from Nelson.

“It’s a whole variety of people in education, in government and agricultural industry,” Rodgers said of stakeholders, adding they are set to hear a pitch on the idea and brainstorm ideas on its potential.

In the Amherst County Agricultural Committee’s Jan. 12 proposal to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, committee member Chris Bryant said officials are wanting to model the would-be complex similar to one in Chatham. That facility is outfitted with offices and conference rooms for rent, equestrian and cattle working facilities, a kitchen for catered events, a space outfitted for local farmers markets and an arena that sits roughly 3,300 people and can be used for different events.