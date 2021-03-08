Stakeholders to discuss ideas for potential agricultural complex for Amherst, Nelson counties

The first meeting of a group of stakeholders from Amherst and Nelson counties engaging in conversation about the idea of creating an agricultural complex to benefit both communities kicks off March 10.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said at a March 1 joint committee of Amherst County Board of Supervisors and school board members about 32 representatives from Amherst County are expected to take part in the brainstorming discussion, and he expects as many from Nelson.
“It’s a whole variety of people in education, in government and agricultural industry,” Rodgers said of stakeholders, adding they are set to hear a pitch on the idea and brainstorm ideas on its potential.
In the Amherst County Agricultural Committee’s Jan. 12 proposal to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, committee member Chris Bryant said officials are wanting to model the would-be complex similar to one in Chatham. That facility is outfitted with offices and conference rooms for rent, equestrian and cattle working facilities, a kitchen for catered events, a space outfitted for local farmers markets and an arena that sits roughly 3,300 people and can be used for different events.
Rodgers said a 300-acre property near the Tye River in northern Amherst County has been identified as a potential site, but no decisions have been made. A focus of the potential facility is career and technical education related to agriculture, as the possible site has equal distance between the county’s high schools, and supporting the farming communities of both counties.
The goal is for the facility to pay for itself eventually, he said.
“Financially, it has to stand on its own,” Rodgers said during the committee meeting.
One focus is finding potential revenue streams to help pay for the potential venue, he said. A working group is planned to serve as an advisory board to the Amherst and Nelson boards of supervisors.
“The two boards will pool money together to come up with a final design on what the place would like in 25 years,” Rodgers said.
One question to consider is inviting other entities or localities to join in investing in the venture, such as Appomattox County, Rodgers said.
The Chatham facility, the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex, is owned and operated by the Virginia nonprofit Olde Dominion Agriculture Foundation with invested parties across seven counties, according to the complex’s website. Rodgers noted it appears to be a very busy facility with a staff of 10 in pointing to it as a venue to model after.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the possible facility could be attractive for students and outdoor-related learning and projects.
“It’s just getting started but so far there’s nothing but excitement,” Rodgers said.