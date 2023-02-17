A 4 p.m. burning law began Feb. 15 and is in effect through April 30.

Violation of the law carries a maximum fine of $500. The law states there is no burning until after 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brushland or a field containing dry grass or other flammable material.

The fire must be contained at all times if the fire is within 150 feet of woodland or other dry fuel leading to woodland. No fuel may be added or fire started after midnight.

The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields of dry grass and brush, or anything capable of spreading fire.