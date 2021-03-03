'Stop the Virus' group forms in Nelson County

Almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a new group of Nelson County residents fighting to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus has formed.

Dubbed “Stop the Virus,” the group of county residents is dedicated to helping the community understand how preventative measures can lower infection rates as well as opening businesses and schools, a news release form the group states.

The group will also work to encourage people to register for vaccinations as an effective means to prevent further spread of the virus.

“I found myself leaving the county to patronize businesses that observed safe Covid practices. I thought that if many did this it couldn’t be good for the County’s economy and, really, how hard is it to wear a mask? Use your mask to make a statement, sure, but keep yourself and others safe,” said Al Weed, the group’s organizer and Lovingston-area winery owner, in the release.

The organization will focus on informing the public through local media outlets, Facebook groups, letters to newspapers and other means, the release notes.