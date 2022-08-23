 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm damage to roads led to Nelson County schools' closure

Nelson County Public Schools were closed Monday due to flooding in parts of the county, according to an announcement from the school system.

Virginia Department of Transportation Communications Manager Len Stevens said in an email Monday he was aware of two pipes that had been damaged, requiring the roads above them to be closed — one on Farrar Bridge Lane at Rockfish River Road and another on Glade Road near James River Road.

"We understand the inconvenience this poses to motorists and are working to repair both roads quickly," Stevens wrote.

Schools reopened Tuesday on a regular schedule with slight changes to some bus routes, the school system said.

