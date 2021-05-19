Supervisors adopt, appropriate FY '22 budget

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors adopted a budget of roughly $42 million for fiscal year 2022, which includes a 5% pay raise for county employees and fully funds the school division’s request.
The board unanimously appropriated the funds on May 11 following a public hearing a week prior. Director of Finance Candy McGarry said the two-part approval process was important because funds, while adopted, cannot be spent until they are appropriated.
In addition to the 5% pay raise, the budget includes a nearly 4% increase in health insurance premiums and funding for four new positions.
Of Nelson County Public Schools’ $27 million operational budget, the county’s total support for next fiscal year — including debt — is nearly $18 million.
Documents show education remains the largest expenditure for the county at about 42%, followed by public safety at 16% and health and welfare as well as agencies and non-departmental expenditures both accounting for 10% of the FY 22 budget.
As it was approved by supervisors May 11, built into the budget is some $2.9 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan. According to County Administrator Steve Carter, the county has to submit a request for the first half of those funds and the second half will be allocated a year later.
Officials are participating in meetings to “glean more insight into the various uses of the funds,” Carter said.
Nelson’s school division expects to receive more than $3.6 million from the American Rescue Act, budget documents state.
The budget also includes more than $789,000 to pursue various capital outlay projects, or just less than 2% of the overall budget. Included in that are $50,000 each for a major overall of Nelson’s comprehensive plan — a document which outlines future growth — and a feasibility study of consolidating the only two elementary schools in the county.
South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said the comprehensive plan has to be done.
“I would just like to see it be done as soon as possible,” Barton said.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey reiterated a stance he has held throughout the budget planning process that the comprehensive plan only holds value when it is backed up by proper zoning. He said he took issue with the value of residents’ properties possibly being affected by what officials have planned for the future of that area.
“If you can handle that then you can handle anything,” Harvey said. “It needs to be tried but I’m just telling you don’t get your hopes up.”
Board chair Ernie Reed said it was important not to project disappointment regarding the comprehensive plan update.
“It will be a very beneficial thing and with what’s going on in the county as we speak it really speaks to the importance of having a comprehensive plan that can direct the type of development that’s going to come,” Reed said.
In other news:Supervisors also authorized public hearings at upcoming meetings on a proposed lifetime dog license ordinance and a recreation ordinance.
The recreation ordinance previously came before the board but was deferred so county staff could include language that would allow staff to develop a fee schedule which the board could approve through resolution rather than public hearing.
Carter said the ordinance is in reaction to requests by private entities to use county facilities. If passed, the Nelson County Parks and Recreation department would have the leverage to apply fees to use of trails or to sell items like T-shirts or other apparel that could generate revenue, he said as an example.
To date, the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel has seen about 58,000 visitors as of the time of the meeting, Carter said.
“If we had some revenue ability in place when we opened the tunnel up, who knows how much revenue that may have generated,” Carter said.