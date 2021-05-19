Supervisors adopt, appropriate FY '22 budget

Board chair Ernie Reed said it was important not to project disappointment regarding the comprehensive plan update.

“It will be a very beneficial thing and with what’s going on in the county as we speak it really speaks to the importance of having a comprehensive plan that can direct the type of development that’s going to come,” Reed said.

In other news:Supervisors also authorized public hearings at upcoming meetings on a proposed lifetime dog license ordinance and a recreation ordinance.

The recreation ordinance previously came before the board but was deferred so county staff could include language that would allow staff to develop a fee schedule which the board could approve through resolution rather than public hearing.

Carter said the ordinance is in reaction to requests by private entities to use county facilities. If passed, the Nelson County Parks and Recreation department would have the leverage to apply fees to use of trails or to sell items like T-shirts or other apparel that could generate revenue, he said as an example.

To date, the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel has seen about 58,000 visitors as of the time of the meeting, Carter said.

“If we had some revenue ability in place when we opened the tunnel up, who knows how much revenue that may have generated,” Carter said.

