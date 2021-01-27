Supervisors allocate $441K to school division's capital improvement fund

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a supplemental appropriation of more than $441,000 to the county’s school system for capital improvement projects and planning.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said the money consisted of excess funds not spent in fiscal year 2020 and returned to the county. She also urged the board to consider an annual program where savings from the previous fiscal year would be reappropriated through the board and made available in the division’s capital improvement plan.
According to county documents, the Nelson County School Board will work to complete already-identified projects that have been submitted to supervisors. While the school board has yet to formally commit funds to any project in particular, those involving safety are high on the list of priorities.
Irvin said two examples of this would be a required local match for the division’s 2020 School Equipment Security Grant award from the Virginia Department of Education and renovations to the greenhouse at Nelson County High School outlined in a previous architectural study.
“These projects involve enhancements which will help us provide a safe environment for students to learn,” a letter from Irvin directed to county administration reads.
In December, the Virginia Department of Education allocated about $12 million in funding to school divisions across the commonwealth for various amounts to be used for school security upgrades. Nelson County, despite its relatively small size, was one of nine divisions to receive the maximum available funding of $250,000 and is required to pay a local match of 25%.
Just one month prior, the school board was presented with several options for remodeling or renovating the high school’s greenhouse, but officials were concerned with the non-safety glass currently installed in the structure.
Irvin told supervisors the school board has identified several projects costing millions of dollars that could partially be met with the appropriated funds. A proposed comprehensive capital improvement plan for the 2021-22 school year boasts nearly 30 projects totaling nearly $8.6 million.
“At least we would have a procedure in place going forward that would encourage savings by the school system and the completion of projects identified by the board and submitted to the board of supervisors so that we can accomplish little bit by little bit,” Irvin said.
County Administrator Steve Carter noted that a study performed on the greenhouse earlier in the year concluded it could be more cost effective to tear down and rebuild the greenhouse rather than to retrofit it with new panels.