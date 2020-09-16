Supervisors approve $128K for purchase of new fire truck

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a funding request from the Montebello Volunteer Fire Department that will go toward the department purchasing a new truck.

The department has requested the county’s assistance in buying a new tanker totaling just less than $400,000. Supervisors during the Sept. 8 board meeting allocated more than $128,000 for the truck’s chassis. According to a letter from MVFD dated Sept. 1, the county’s total contribution will equal roughly $320,000, or 80% of the tanker’s total cost.

The fire department will be responsible for covering the remaining 20%.

While the initial funding request was approved, supervisors are looking to form guidelines for future purchases as an answer to increasingly rising prices for fire equipment that have “gotten out of hand,” West District Supervisor David Parr said.

“These trucks have jumped from $200,000 to $400,000 and we have got to get a handle on that,” board chair Tommy Harvey said.

Based on the kind of vehicle the department is requesting, the county would commit to paying a certain amount, but anything beyond that would be the responsibility of the fire department, ultimately easing the negotiations process.

Parr said during a recent meeting of the Nelson County Emergency Services Council, members discussed setting up those guidelines as well as establishing a committee made up of EMS council members that would evaluate the needs and wants of different departments when it comes to purchasing new vehicles.