Supervisors approve 154-foot cell tower in Roseland

A new cell tower is coming to the Roseland area.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors during its March 9 meeting approved in a 3-1 vote the construction of a 154-foot tall Class C cell tower on a 171-acre property zoned Agricultural (A-1) at 499 Jonesboro Road.
“I think it’s very important to the area we approve this,” Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey voted against the request. South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton was absent.
Verizon Wireless, the company pursuing the project, is requesting modifications be made to allow for the monopole tower’s proposed additional height and double the amount of antennas allowed per array from three to six.
County ordinance states Class C towers cannot exceed 130 feet, but Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning, said the ordinance grants the board of supervisors the ability to approve taller towers as those requests come before the board. The board also can approve other modifications to what is allowed under the current ordinance.
Charles Alvis, an attorney representing Verizon Wireless, said the request to exceed 130 feet will allow for more coverage and capacity to an area that “desperately needs service.” He said the modifications will also allow other carriers or emergency services to collocate on the tower.
If the tower were shorter, Verizon Wireless would not be able to provide adequate opportunities for additional arrays, Alvis said. There is little to no service for Verizon Wireless within a 5-mile radius of the proposed tower site, Alvis said.
The Nelson County Planning Commission unanimously voted in January to recommend approval of the Verizon Wireless tower.
During the public comment portion, John Saunders, of Silver Creek Orchards Inc., voiced his support for the project as one of the residents who would benefit from the coverage in the Tyro area.
“It’s a game changer for us and I’m really in favor of it and we need it,” Saunders told supervisors.
Chuck Bailey, a Williamsburg resident who purchased an adjacent property along Jonesboro Road in the fall of 2020, said he was caught off guard by the proposal. He said he was frustrated by the county’s geographic information system not updating in time to show him as the property owner, leading to him learning of the tower later than others.
Bailey said while he supports the area getting additional cellular coverage, he was not in support of this particular project, stating it would not only negatively effect plans for his own property, but he felt there were better locations for the tower.
“I think a smaller tower higher up would less intrusive and potentially give better coverage and I say this having 25 years plus of geospatial experience,” Bailey, a professor of geology at the College William & Mary, said of a nearby hill.
Alvis said engineers did consider other parts of the property for “varying reasons,” but the location outlined in the application was closer to the road and existing driveway, resulting in less of an impact to build the tower.
County Administrator Steve Carter said the GIS system hadn’t caught up to the adjacent property’s change in ownership. Carter said the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office updates that information in the county’s real estate system, which is the communicated to the county GIS department.
He said the lag in that transfer resulted in Bailey not being notified earlier and he has asked the director to be more expeditious to avoid future issues.
“We have the staff to do it,” Carter said. “We should be able to pick that up quicker than we have.”
According to Carter, the county’s attorney, Phillip Payne, indicated supervisors could proceed with the public hearing March 9 as Bailey had been provided information prior to the meeting. He noted the board could defer the request and start the process over if they felt it was necessary.
West District Supervisor David Parr, who voted to approve the tower, drew issue with the request but did not elaborate further during the meeting.
“I’m going to vote for this, and I agree we need a tower, but I’m a little — right now — I’m a little frustrated with the way some information was presented on it and some information that I heard tonight,” Parr said. “I have learned to ask a lot more questions when these things come before us and you all can take that back to Verizon.”