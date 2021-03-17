Supervisors approve 154-foot cell tower in Roseland

Alvis said engineers did consider other parts of the property for “varying reasons,” but the location outlined in the application was closer to the road and existing driveway, resulting in less of an impact to build the tower.

County Administrator Steve Carter said the GIS system hadn’t caught up to the adjacent property’s change in ownership. Carter said the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office updates that information in the county’s real estate system, which is the communicated to the county GIS department.

He said the lag in that transfer resulted in Bailey not being notified earlier and he has asked the director to be more expeditious to avoid future issues.

“We have the staff to do it,” Carter said. “We should be able to pick that up quicker than we have.”

According to Carter, the county’s attorney, Phillip Payne, indicated supervisors could proceed with the public hearing March 9 as Bailey had been provided information prior to the meeting. He noted the board could defer the request and start the process over if they felt it was necessary.

West District Supervisor David Parr, who voted to approve the tower, drew issue with the request but did not elaborate further during the meeting.

“I’m going to vote for this, and I agree we need a tower, but I’m a little — right now — I’m a little frustrated with the way some information was presented on it and some information that I heard tonight,” Parr said. “I have learned to ask a lot more questions when these things come before us and you all can take that back to Verizon.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.