Supervisors approve bonuses for county staff, sheriff's deputies, social services

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved one-time bonuses for county staff, sheriff’s deputies and social services workers during its Jan. 12 meeting.

The county’s full-time employees will receive a bonus of $1,000 and part-time staff will receive half that amount. Sheriff’s deputies who received a $500 bonus in December also will receive an additional $500 bonus.

Bonuses allocated by the county equals a one-time cost of more than $100,000. The county has 91 full-time county staff and 29 part time.

The motion also includes an additional nearly $3,000 from the county to provide department of social services employees bonuses, bringing the total to about $103,000.

Raises were previously postponed from supervisors’ December meeting in order for staff to come up with numbers for a 1% raise for all current full- and part-time employees. The raise would cost the county $27,000 for the rest of the fiscal year and $54,000 in fiscal year 2022.

- Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.