Supervisors approve budget amendment of roughly $2.2 million, including new funds from CARES Act

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently approved a budget amendment of about $2.2 million after a public hearing.

According to documents, the budget amendment of more than $2,196,000 includes more than $1.3 million in new Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and more than $884,000 in grant funds.

“We are very fortunate to receive this money and I think it’s going to some very good causes,” North District Supervisor and board chair Tommy Harvey said.

The public hearing drew no comments and supervisors approved the change unanimously.

Candy McGarry, the county’s director of finance, said a hearing on amending the fiscal year 2020-21 budget was required because the addition exceeds 1% of the total expenditures outlined being more than $52 million, 1% translates to more than $525,000.

The original budget amendment was advertised as being roughly $2.27 million, but that number has decreased an appropriation of more than $73,000 was included in the budget amendment by accident. Those funds already have been appropriated in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

The budget amendment also includes a transfer of $500,000 of the county’s CARES Act funding to the school division in order to cover the costs of both equipment for distance learning and monthly service. With these changes to the county’s current budget, documents show the amended total expenditures in the general fund for fiscal year 2021 equals more than $40 million.

