Supervisors approve local telework program; county employees return to rotating schedule

The program is aimed at reducing potential COVID-19 exposure in the workplace by incentivizing employees to stay home or leave work when they are sick and employees would be more inclined to quarantine for a period of two weeks when directed by health care personnel to do so.

Employees who are experiencing issues with securing childcare because of the pandemic also would be allowed to telework from home without needing to take time off.

Carter said the county has heard from several staff members who, without the extension of the program, would have to reconsider employment with the county because of child care needs.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March, McGarry said the county has used about $23,000 to $25,000 from the program, with roughly $17,000 of that being realized in December when county offices were closed to the public because of multiple employees either testing positive for COVID-19 or potentially being exposed to the virus.

The program does not extend to school system or social services employees. Some constitutional offices also have their own leave policies, McGarry said.

West District Supervisor David Parr said he supported returning to rotating schedules.