Supervisors approve local telework program; county employees return to rotating schedule

In the aftermath of a COVID-19 surge that forced the closure of several Nelson County government offices to the public in December, the county has reintroduced a rotational schedule for its employees and extended a program that encourages teleworking.
On Jan. 12, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to reinstate rotational schedules the county practiced for several months at the onset of the pandemic, but later dropped, and approved a local version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which expired in December.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey was the lone “no” vote after noting some disagreements with the rotational schedule for employees during the board’s discussion.
The decision from the board came as part of a larger discussion of the county’s portion of the federal CARES Act funding.
Director of Finance Candy McGarry said the FFCRA was not included in the latest federal relief bill, which results in employees having to use personal leave if they are required to be out for qualifying coronavirus-related reasons. In response, county staff proposed to the board a local continuation of FFCRA that would essentially mimic the federal program through June 30.
“It’s just an extension because we’re not beyond this virus situation yet and people have the potential still to contract this virus and be away from work for 14 days or longer,” County Administrator Steve Carter said.
The program is aimed at reducing potential COVID-19 exposure in the workplace by incentivizing employees to stay home or leave work when they are sick and employees would be more inclined to quarantine for a period of two weeks when directed by health care personnel to do so.
Employees who are experiencing issues with securing childcare because of the pandemic also would be allowed to telework from home without needing to take time off.
Carter said the county has heard from several staff members who, without the extension of the program, would have to reconsider employment with the county because of child care needs.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, McGarry said the county has used about $23,000 to $25,000 from the program, with roughly $17,000 of that being realized in December when county offices were closed to the public because of multiple employees either testing positive for COVID-19 or potentially being exposed to the virus.
The program does not extend to school system or social services employees. Some constitutional offices also have their own leave policies, McGarry said.
West District Supervisor David Parr said he supported returning to rotating schedules.
“If we have employees that they’re daily performance is not mandatory that they be sitting at a desk in this building then I think we owe it to all the coworkers to give them the opportunity to telework,” Parr said.
Parr, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, took it a step further, encouraging all departments in the county to set up their own version of the FFCRA program as cases continue to climb in the county.
During the meeting, supervisors also deferred requests from local fire departments seeking new equipment be purchased with remaining CARES Act money, giving the departments time to go through the proper channels.
The requests, made by Gladstone Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, totaled about $7,650.
The county’s deadline to spend the remainder of its more than $16,000 — the balance at the start of the new year — in unobligated CARES Act funding has been extended through Dec. 31.