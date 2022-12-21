Supervisors approve permit for breakfast restaurant

Nellysford residents should expect to see new construction at the corner of Virginia 151 and Adial Road in 2023, now that the Nelson County Board of Supervisors has approved John Washburn and Scott DeFusco’s special use permit to develop a breakfast restaurant on the roughly three-acre site.

Their application to build Belties Restaurant has attracted much community attention, with multiple speakers expressing support for and opposition to the project at a recent planning commission and board of supervisors meeting. Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop said Dec. 13 her department had so far received 61 comments in favor of the project and seven opposed.

The board deferred a decision on the application from its Nov. 7 meeting to Dec. 13, given Supervisor Tommy Harvey’s absence. While Harvey was again absent at the December meeting, supervisors approved the permit, with Supervisors David Parr, Skip Barton and Jesse Rutherford voting in favor and Supervisor Ernie Reed voting in opposition.

DeFusco, of Nellysford, and Washburn, Bold Rock Hard Cider co-founder, the site’s owners, plan to demolish the current house on the property and construct an approximately 1,500-square-foot restaurant building with a drive-thru service window. Belties Restaurant will serve “cafe-style coffees and scratch-made biscuits” from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Restaurant traffic off Adial Road will circulate around a fenced area with miniature “Belties” or Belted Galloway cattle.

During public comments at the December meeting, 10 community members spoke in favor of the proposal and five spoke against. Supporters said the project fills the need for a breakfast restaurant in Nellysford, and praised Washburn’s previous business endeavors.

Those against expressed concern for the owner of the residence immediately neighboring the property and the proposal introducing new development east of Virginia 151 and north of Adial Road — an area where zoning is Agricultural (A-1) and Residential (R-1). Washburn and DeFusco must request a special use permit for development because the property’s current A-1 zoning doesn’t allow for restaurant use.

At the December meeting, DeFusco and Washburn provided updates to the project based on community feedback.

“We heard loud and clear that there was a disconnect with the rustic barn style that we were proposing,” DeFusco said.

He described the updated design style as “traditional classic farmhouse.”

“It fits in with the aesthetic of the community better. It allows us to take materials from the existing house and incorporate them into the design, everything from doors and trim and other architectural elements,” he said.

The most recent site plan includes a double row of evergreen trees between the restaurant’s parking lot and neighbor Linda Dodd’s residence that, according to DeFusco, will be mature upon planting at the beginning of the project.

Barton asked the two applicants if the drive-thru was a negotiable feature, after a public commenter expressed concern about vehicle exhaust.

“I would rather not delete that, we want to keep the lights on in this,” Washburn said, adding “several tradespeople have told me that they want it because they don’t want to stop and go sit at a restaurant.”

Supervisors approved the application with conditions including the landscaped screening and that Belties’ hours of operation be limited to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.