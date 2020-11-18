Supervisors approve rezoning application for micro-brewery operation

In a 4-1 vote, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional rezoning request from the owners of an Afton-based bed-and-breakfast allowing it to expand its small-scale brewery operation.
North District Supervisor and board chair Tommy Harvey opposed the request at the Nov. 10 meeting.
The first rezoning request to come before the county this year, owners Dan and Terri Tatarka, of WildManDan Beercentric Bed & Breakfast, requested the property be rezoned from a Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1). With the OK from the board, the owners intend to pursue a farm brewery license from the state and open their brewery operation to the public.
Under the previous zoning, the Tatarka’s only could serve alcohol brewed onsite to guests of the B&B.
The request was tabled from the board’s October meeting so supervisors could get clarity on whether or not the Tatarka’s proposed proffers — or voluntary commitments by the owners — still would apply to the property once the B&B is approved for farm brewery use which is regulated by the state.
According to the county’s director of planning and zoning Dylan Bishop, the county-level conditions, which include limiting the operation to a seven-barrel system to be contained within existing structures on the property, would trump state regulations and would run with the life of the land.
“The proffers that they volunteer will be there forever, they run with the property … those particular proffers do not get eliminated when they go to a farm brewery or whatever in the future they may become,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.
Rutherford added he felt the concept is a good fit for Nelson County.
WildManDan currently has a 10-gallon brewery system which equals less than one barrel.
The inside venue also is limited to an occupancy of 60 people between both the downstairs and upstairs areas. Tatarka said it wouldn’t make fiscal sense to expand the business beyond what they have proposed to the county.
“So we’re trying to illustrate the limitations of the space and brew system that would hopefully alleviate some of the concerns about what someone else could do later down the road,” Terri Tatarka said, adding the two had no intention of expanding beyond a seven-barrel system.
Board of supervisors chair Tommy Harvey was the only one to vote against the rezoning request. He said he felt the request was “bad zoning” and didn’t’ meet the necessary criteria. He also referenced previous instances when the county had been burned on properties being granted farm brewery use.
Although he said he understood Harvey’s concerns, South District Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton said he was reluctant to oppose the Tatarka’s request, noting confirmation from the county attorney that the proffers would trump state regulations as well as approval from the Nelson County Planning Commission and the applicants having put in the necessary work to secure the rezoning.
While the B&B has adjoining residential-zoned properties, it is mostly surrounding by agricultural-zoned land.
Supervisors were not required to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request during the Tuesday meeting as the board previously held the public hearing in October.
In other news:
Mountain Life of Virginia can now use 901 Beech Grove Road as office space. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for the administrative office use of the Roseland property during a Nov. 10 meeting.
The building is zoned Agricultural (A-1). Mountain Life of Virginia is a newly formed management company for homeowners and condominium associations at Wintergreen Mountain, according to county documents. Mountain Life of Virginia has called the space home since the beginning of September and has three employees.
The special use permit previously was recommended for approval by the Nelson County Planning Commission.
