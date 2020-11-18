Supervisors approve rezoning application for micro-brewery operation

“The proffers that they volunteer will be there forever, they run with the property … those particular proffers do not get eliminated when they go to a farm brewery or whatever in the future they may become,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said.

Rutherford added he felt the concept is a good fit for Nelson County.

WildManDan currently has a 10-gallon brewery system which equals less than one barrel.

The inside venue also is limited to an occupancy of 60 people between both the downstairs and upstairs areas. Tatarka said it wouldn’t make fiscal sense to expand the business beyond what they have proposed to the county.

“So we’re trying to illustrate the limitations of the space and brew system that would hopefully alleviate some of the concerns about what someone else could do later down the road,” Terri Tatarka said, adding the two had no intention of expanding beyond a seven-barrel system.

Board of supervisors chair Tommy Harvey was the only one to vote against the rezoning request. He said he felt the request was “bad zoning” and didn’t’ meet the necessary criteria. He also referenced previous instances when the county had been burned on properties being granted farm brewery use.