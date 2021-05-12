Supervisors approve road improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2027

Following a joint public hearing, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 to 2027 Secondary Six-Year Plan and construction priority list May 4.
The hearing was held in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, which oversees completion of the road improvement projects. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ernie Reed was absent.
According to documents, the top prioritized projects are Jacks Hill Road, Cedar Creek Road, Ball Mountain Road, Whipperwill Lane, Honey Suckle Lane, Cow Hollow Road and Davis Creek Road.
Documents show the 13 listed projects consist of more than 13 miles of roadway improvements for a total of and more than $2.3 million.
“We were able to get all of the priorities you all set at our work session into the plan,” Brown said.
During their April meeting, supervisors previously discussed how to prioritize more than a dozen road projects which resulted in the list brought before the board Tuesday.
The only change made to the timeline was the exclusion of a 1.36-mile stretch of Campbell’s Mountain Road, previously the No. 1 priority on the list, which was included in error.
Robert Brown, Virginia Department of Transportation representative for the Lynchburg District which encompasses Nelson County, said the existing plan that includes work on Campbell’s Mountain Road will complete the route, ultimately freeing up more funds for other projects.
“It gives us more to work with in other places,” Brown told the board.
Some resurfacing projects — like Carter Hill Road and Bottoms Lane — have been completed but still need to be closed out financially, Brown said.
The remaining six projects included as part of rural rustic priority list can be considered next year when it comes back before the board or additional requests from constituents could be added to the list of priorities.
“This list right here it gives us a list that we can pull off of that has your input as well as public input on what goes into the plan and that’s what this list is for,” Brown said, adding the plan is a living document and the board can adjust the plan along the way to meet whatever needs may exist.
Marjorie Feiner, with the Woods Mill Property Owners Association, asked supervisors during the public hearing if they would consider adding Old Ridge Road, a privately owned roadway that leads in and out of her neighborhood, to the six-year plan.
In the past 20 years, Feiner said the number of families that live in that neighborhood has grown from five to 20 and probably will continue to do so.
“It is becoming beyond our capacity to keep up with our road system. I don’t think its safe. I think if there were [emergency vehicles] they are going to have a hard time at times getting in and out of there,” Feiner said. “We do the best we can with the resources we have and its a very difficult situation.”