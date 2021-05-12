Supervisors approve road improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2027

“It gives us more to work with in other places,” Brown told the board.

Some resurfacing projects — like Carter Hill Road and Bottoms Lane — have been completed but still need to be closed out financially, Brown said.

The remaining six projects included as part of rural rustic priority list can be considered next year when it comes back before the board or additional requests from constituents could be added to the list of priorities.

“This list right here it gives us a list that we can pull off of that has your input as well as public input on what goes into the plan and that’s what this list is for,” Brown said, adding the plan is a living document and the board can adjust the plan along the way to meet whatever needs may exist.

Marjorie Feiner, with the Woods Mill Property Owners Association, asked supervisors during the public hearing if they would consider adding Old Ridge Road, a privately owned roadway that leads in and out of her neighborhood, to the six-year plan.

In the past 20 years, Feiner said the number of families that live in that neighborhood has grown from five to 20 and probably will continue to do so.