Supervisors approve solar energy ordinance, nonconforming use zoning regulations

Following a public hearing that drew no comments, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on March 9 approved a proposed amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance for solar energy and nonconforming uses.
Both measures were approved in a single 3-1 vote, with North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey voting against the amendments. Supervisors original reviewed the ordinances during their February meeting.
The solar energy ordinance is designed to govern and “promote the safe, effective and efficient use of solar energy systems for electrical generation” through either small or large systems defined by the total area of land they occupy.
According to the ordinance, a small solar energy system is any system occupying less than 1 acre of total land and anything above that threshold is considered to be a large solar energy system regardless of electricity production.
Small systems are considered a by-right use in properties zoned A-1. B-1, B-2, M-1 and M-2 and require a special use permit for zones C-1, R-1 and R-2.
Large solar energy systems — the primary use of which is electrical generation to be sold to the wholesale electricity markets and not used for onsite consumption — are permitted by right in M-2 and require a special use permit is A-1, C-1, M-1, B-1 and B-2, the ordinance states.
Regardless of system size, applicants are to submit decommissioning plan to include the anticipated life of the project, along with cost estimates to decommission the site and the manner in which the site will be decommissioned and the site restored to its pre-existing conditions.
The ordinance also states county staff must be notified 30 days in advance of when the system is scheduled to be abandoned or discontinued. Any system that has been inoperable for one year will be deemed abandoned.
Operators have a total of one year to complete the removal of the system and site restoration from the date of abandonment or discontinuation. The board of supervisors may grant a one-time extension of up to 12 months.
For large systems, the ordinance states there must be a 20-foot wide vegetative buffer to screen equipment for neighboring property or roadways maintained for the life of the facility. It must be made of non-invasive plant species and native plants that are pollinator- and wildlife-friendly.
According to county documents, in 2019 Nelson County received several inquires regarding commercial solar energy systems and it became evident that solar would require its own ordinance. The initial draft was first presented to the Nelson County Planning Commission in October 2020.
Also approved in the 3-1 vote was an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance regarding nonconforming uses and structures. Lots, uses and structures are deemed to be nonconforming when they are inconsistent with the character of their respective zoning district.
The intent of the measure is to allow nonconforming uses to continue, but not to encourage their survival, documents state. It also discourages adding structures or uses prohibited elsewhere in the same district.
Documents state the ordinance allows for a “step-down method” where nonconforming structures that have not been used in more than two years to be used only for a more restricted use. A single-family dwelling is the most restricted use.
More than a year in the making, the initial draft of the nonconforming ordinance was reviewed in December 2019. The Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval of the then-draft ordinances during its Jan. 27 meeting.