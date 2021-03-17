Supervisors approve solar energy ordinance, nonconforming use zoning regulations

Regardless of system size, applicants are to submit decommissioning plan to include the anticipated life of the project, along with cost estimates to decommission the site and the manner in which the site will be decommissioned and the site restored to its pre-existing conditions.

The ordinance also states county staff must be notified 30 days in advance of when the system is scheduled to be abandoned or discontinued. Any system that has been inoperable for one year will be deemed abandoned.

Operators have a total of one year to complete the removal of the system and site restoration from the date of abandonment or discontinuation. The board of supervisors may grant a one-time extension of up to 12 months.

For large systems, the ordinance states there must be a 20-foot wide vegetative buffer to screen equipment for neighboring property or roadways maintained for the life of the facility. It must be made of non-invasive plant species and native plants that are pollinator- and wildlife-friendly.

According to county documents, in 2019 Nelson County received several inquires regarding commercial solar energy systems and it became evident that solar would require its own ordinance. The initial draft was first presented to the Nelson County Planning Commission in October 2020.