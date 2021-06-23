Supervisors approve zoning of Gladstone railroad property

Absher said the next step is constructing a suitable foundation on the former site of the YMCA building and in the mean time, the nonprofit is focusing its attention on applying for various grants and fundraising to pay for the estimated multi-million dollar project.

Absher said just to move the depot from its current location roughly 200 feet to the other site once the foundation is built could cost about $75,000.

“There’s so many things that we don’t think of until we get into a situation like this,” Absher said. “It’s just a lot of little things that we have to take care of… it adds up. I’ve never let the lack of money stop me from anything I’ve ever tried to accomplish.”

Dylan Bishop, the county’s planning and zoning director, previously said railroad properties were heavily protected and local zoning designations and regulations held no effect on them. Now that the nonprofit owns the property and has plans for its future, it must be zoned accordingly.

Bishop told supervisors a community center and museum would be by-right uses in a B-1 zone. She added the property is mostly surrounded by some residential, agricultural and other commercial properties.