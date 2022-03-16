Supervisors deny permit for tiny home campsite

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted to deny a special use permit for a proposed tiny home campsite at the corner of Truslow’s Lane and Berry Hill Road. The board had postponed a decision after a significant community response at its Feb. 8 meeting so that hopeful developers developers Mike Patterson and David Rickard could communicate with residents.

Central and South District Supervisors Ernie Reed and Skip Barton voted in favor of denying the permit at the March 8 meeting. North and East District Supervisors Tommy Harvey and Jesse Rutherford voted against denial. The small crowd fell quiet before West District Supervisor David Parr’s tie-breaking vote to deny the permit.

During a public hearing at the meeting, many of the same residents voiced concerns they’d brought to the board before about traffic safety, oversight, water supplies and disruptions from tiny home renters. A common theme throughout the comments was the project’s misalignment with the property and area’s existing zoning.

Many residents said they bought their homes in the area because they wanted to live and retire in a quiet, rural landscape far from commercial developments. Many residents also said the inspiration photos Patterson and Rickard provided did not give them a clear picture of what the homes will look like.

Charles Edwards of Truslow’s Lane said the development would negatively affect current residents’ property values.

“The character of our older neighborhood will be diminished by having transient visitors traveling to and from this commercial property with little regard for the residents who have invested in the neighborhood,” Edwards said.

Frank Bishop of Truslow’s Lane said some of his neighbors run out of water when they try to wash dishes and use the bathroom at the same time.

“What’s going to happen when more water is pumped out of Truslow’s Lane?” Bishop asked.

“Another question is if they should sell the property in the future, will the permit remain for the next owners? If an area is zoned agricultural and residential, it shouldn’t be changed just because someone decides they want to put a business there,” Truslow’s Lane resident Joan Farrell told the board.

Kathy Kristiansen has expressed strong opposition to the campsite since Patterson first spoke to the Nelson County Planning Commission at a Jan. 26 meeting. She presented the board with a petition with 75 of her neighbors’ signatures opposing the special use permit.

Rickard told the board he and Patterson had held a meeting one week prior with area residents to hear their concerns and clarify the proposal.

Rickard told the board he and Patterson have to seek a special use permit because their tiny homes would be nonpermanent structures. But by right, or without local government review or approval, the 30-acre property can be subdivided and parceled out at least seven times, he said.

“Per zoning regulations, this means there is space for seven permanent structures that could be used for short-term rentals,” resulting in greater traffic and disruption to the land and stress on the aquifer, Rickard said. He and Patterson intend to build six tiny homes that will disturb less than 2 acres of the property, Rickard said.

Patterson said the owner had indicated if she doesn’t sell the property to he and Rickard, she’ll likely sell it to someone who does intend to break it up for development.

Rickard said his experience directing rural traffic as an Albemarle County police officer makes him confident the campground’s proposed entrance is safely accessible. He also said he was willing to uproot his family and move closer to the property to address residents’ concerns about 24/7 management. Patterson added Rickard also is willing to build a home for his family on the property.

“If you choose a place that is a mile or two from the main road, you should be assured that you will not have a commercial business in your neighborhood — it’s almost like a covenant,” Barton said. He added he took no issue with the applicants’ idea but feels residents’ decision to move to a neighborhood far from commercial establishments should be respected.

“I can’t get around the water issue, which is really significant to me,” Reed said. “I think the community, in this case, is doing an excellent job at holding our feet to the fire to make sure that we do what’s in the best interest for the county.”

In a Jan. 13 letter to Tyler Austin of Racey Engineering, the firm Patterson and Rickard have hired for the project, Jonathan Roller of Ecosystem Services said he was contracted to perform an onsite wastewater disposal system soil evaluation feasibility study, which tested soil on Nov. 22 from a large area downgradient from the proposed location of the tiny homes.

Roller said Ecosystem Services tested soil on Nov. 22 from a large area downgradient from the proposed location of the tiny homes.

“Based on this proposed flow, the property has adequate space to surface 1,800 gallons per day,” Roller wrote. “This study is preliminary and does not constitute a certification letter or construction permit.”

In a second letter on Feb. 24, Roller wrote Austin, “During the site evaluation on Nov. 22, 2021, Environmental Services evaluated a large area sufficient for primary and reserve areas to support three 600-gallon per day systems.” Roller also wrote that a local hydrogeologist had said a single drilled well would be sufficient to provide the anticipated water needs for the proposed project.

“We have several different areas that have very sensitive aquifers,” Rutherford said. He reiterated the existing right to build seven homes on the property. “That would, in my mind, be more intense in terms of water usage.”

“I don’t imagine that the market will support seven houses in that area and these people are willing to take that risk,” Barton responded.

“You can’t have development rights if you don’t have water, and it’s not clear here that there is sufficient water,” Reed said.

