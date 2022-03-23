Supervisors discuss revenue, adjusting tax rates

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors held several preliminary budget talks this month, discussing a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget that would see the current transient occupancy tax rate double and would decrease the current real estate and personal property tax rates.

Finance Department Director Candy McGarry and County Administrator Steve Carter introduced a $44.5 million balanced budget proposal to the board that incorporates an expected $1.3 million increase in local revenues and $5.3 million in prior year funds.

The budget proposal also includes a 5% salary and benefits increase for full and part-time employees.

McGarry told the board the 2022 real estate reassessment resulted in a $618 million increase in overall taxable value, which equates to $4 million in additional tax revenue. After lengthy discussions over how much of that increased revenue to put towards capital projects and other budget requests and how much to put towards decreasing the existing real estate tax rate, board members reached a consensus March 15, voting to advertise a reduced estate tax rate: from $.72 to $.65 per $100 of assessed value.

Due to an estimated 30% increase in vehicle values from fiscal year 2022, the board also voted to advertise a decrease in the tax rate per $100 of assessed value from the current $3.45 to $2.79. McGarry explained the change would effectively equalize the personal property tax revenue collected in fiscal year 2023 to the budget level in fiscal year 2022.

“I believe by taking this from $3.45 to $2.79 is going to have the greatest impact on all incomes in Nelson County, especially those who are in a lower income situation,” Chair Jesse Rutherford said.

The board also discussed a proposed increase to the transient occupancy tax rate, from 5% to 10%, which McGarry explained could yield an estimated $2.3 million in new unrestricted revenue.

Supervisor Ernie Reed expressed approval for the increase, saying it could be a tool to put a slightly lower incentive on short-term rentals.

“We don’t have very many tools to be able to deal with that,” Reed said.

Carter told the board a majority of the revenue garnered by the tax increase would be paid by people who don’t live in the county.

Per Virginia code, a transient occupancy tax affects “hotels, motels, boarding houses, travel campgrounds, and other facilities offering guest rooms rented out for continuous occupancy for fewer than 30 consecutive days.”

According to the code, 60% of the first 5% of revenue collected, or 30% of total revenue from a 10% tax, must be used for county tourism expenditures.

The board voted to advertise a raise in the transient occupancy tax to the 10% county staff recommended.

Community members can give their input on the board’s decisions to change tax rates at a public hearing during the board’s April 28 meeting.

McGarry proposed an additional revenue enhancement during budget meetings. The board could increase EMS revenue recovery rates to 150% of the current Medicare Fee Schedule to yield an estimated $136,230 in new revenue to offset a $75,818 increase in the paid EMS program. McGraw said the increased revenue would come from insurance, Medicare and Medicaid payments and some patient costs.

The board discussed expected cost increases associated with Nelson County inmates in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. The budget proposal includes a regional jail operational cost increase of $204,355, which Carter explained is due to both increases in cost per inmate and steady increases in Nelson’s overall prisoner population. McGarry said the estimated increase was based on an average 13% yearly increase in inmate days.

“The county’s prison population has increased substantially over the past several years,” Carter told the board.

The county pays a share of Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail’s operating cost based on its share of prisoners. He also brought to the board’s attention a future project to significantly renovate the jail expected to cost $49 million.

“We’re going to have a share of that debt,” Carter told the board.

The budget also proposes a change to county employees’ health insurance plan offerings that eliminates a higher cost policy option.

McGarry told the board the new plan will offer similar quality coverage at a lesser cost to the county and its employees. The change would level out an estimated 10% increase in insurance premiums and save the county an estimated $80,000.

The board decided to follow county staff’s suggestion and eliminate the expanded plan.

Also as part of budget discussions, the board agreed to meet most agencies’ requests for funding. Of 29 agencies listed in the budget, the board agreed to meet all but the requests of the Nelson EMS Council, Region 10 Community Services Board, Nelson County Extension Service, MACAA, OAR Jefferson Area Community Corrections, VA Career Works, Nelson County Community Development Foundation (NCCDF) and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.

Reed argued on behalf of the Region 10 Community Services Board, saying the agency’s funding hasn’t increased in 20 years and its program beneficiaries increased 42% in 2022. The board agreed to fund Region 10 $150,00 of its $190,081 request.

Reed also advocated for NCCDF, saying the foundation hasn’t had an increase in funding in 13 years.

“Housing is a huge problem in Nelson County. And in many cases they have made a real difference in people’s lives that I’m aware of personally,” Barton spoke in favor of funding the full request.

The foundation “fosters and promotes community development that primarily benefits low and moderate-income citizens of Nelson County” according to its website. The board agreed to fund NCCDF $55,729 of its $69,661.

