Supervisors lower real estate tax rate, revenue increase projected

Nelson County will have a decreased real estate tax rate and a fully equalized personal property tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year, the county’s board of supervisors voted April 28.

The machinery and tools tax and the mobile home tax, $1.25 and $0.65 per $100 of assessed value respectively, remain unchanged with the board’s resolution.

Finance Director Candy McGarry explained what a change to the real estate tax rate would mean for the county and citizens. Real estate values have increased 20.5% overall from 2021, an equivalent $0.14 per $100 of assessed value, McGarry said.

A decreased real estate tax rate — from $0.72 per $100 of assessed value in 2021 to $0.65 in 2022 — is anticipated to yield $20.2 million of revenue, an increase of $2.2 million from 2021, according to McGarry. She added $2 million of the projected increase is proposed to be allocated to the county’s debt service reserve, to provide increased debt capacity in fiscal years 2023 through 2026 for county and schools’ capital projects. The remaining $191,260 is slated to be allocated to schools’ operation funding.

While the board’s resolution decreases the real estate tax rate, collection at the lower rate on real estate with a 20.5% increased assessment value means greater overall revenues. A fully equalized tax rate, or one that would garner the same revenue from 2021 based on greater property values, would be $0.58 in 2022.

“Based on the proposed real property tax rate and changes in other revenue the total budget of the county will exceed last year’s by 6.1%,” McGarry said.

During a public hearing for the tax rate, Nelson County Republican Committee Chair Carlton Ballowe said he is “philosophically opposed to any tax increase at any time for any reason.” But he told the board he’s opposed to the real estate tax rate change for “practical reasons” as the county is set to see more tax revenue even with the lower rate.

“The average American right now is really being beaten to death with the inflation rate,” he said.

“Regardless of the merits of what the county intends to spend the money on, I just think that the timing sucks. It’s not a time to be reaching into the taxpayers’ pockets a little deeper right now, when they’re already facing all of these hardships.”

Nelson County School Board Chair Margaret Clair spoke during the hearing “as a taxpayer and a supporter of public schools everywhere, but especially here in Nelson.”

Clair asked the board to set the tax rate at the level needed to fund the schools’ full budget request. The school board requested an additional $3.4 million from the county for its financial year 2023 budget but after recent supervisors’ debate the school division is expected to receive only $1.5 million more in local funding.

She reiterated the schools’ budget increase is largely driven by its proposal to raise the minimum wage for support staff to $20 an hour, instate an overall 5% cost of living salary increase for teachers and make salary scale adjustments to reward senior division teachers.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s taught us that the most essential workers are often the least paid and the least appreciated. We, the Nelson County community, need to address that inequity. Many of these people could choose jobs right now that would pay more and have less stress and risk associated with them,” Clair said.

As to the effect on Nelson taxpayers, she said “many of us can bear that cost and willingly would in order to support the schools.”

McGarry also explained what the change to the personal property rate will mean for Nelson County. She said due to vehicle market conditions, taxable values increased 25% in 2021.

The new rate, $2.79 per $100 of assessed value, is expected to yield the same $6.2 million in revenue the county collected from a $3.45 personal property tax rate in 2021.

Supervisors also elected to establish a 39% personal property tax relief rate over 38% in 2021. According to the resolution, qualified vehicles with an assessed value of $1,001 to $20,000 will now be eligible for 39% tax relief from the state and qualified vehicles with an assessed value of $20,001 or more will be eligible to receive 39% tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed value.

“I just don’t want people to think we haven’t talked about this amongst ourselves a lot and about what the county can afford and what individuals can afford,” South District Supervisor Skip Barton said.

Supervisor David Parr and Chair Jesse Rutherford echoed his statement. “We put in a lot of hours on this budget cycle,” Rutherford said.

“We’ve discussed this quite a bit as a board and have been on polar opposite ends of this conversation frequently. There are members who wanted to keep the tax rate level, there are members who wanted to lower it more. But at the end of the day we are lowering the tax rate seven cents and I think that’s a good compromise for our goals,” Parr said.

All supervisors voted in favor of adopting the new tax rates except Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed, who said his position was the board should have raised the rates enough to fully fund the schools’ budget.

“We still have an opportunity to increase funding for the schools when we determine the budget,” Reed said, “but I feel that it was something that the people of Nelson would be happy to do for the benefits it would bring the schools.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.