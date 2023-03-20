The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning requests and special use permits at its regular March meeting allowing for an automobile graveyard in Afton, a wholesale cabinet shop in Piney River, and a new commercial and residential building in Lovingston.

Automobile graveyard

Supervisors’ approval of a special use permit to Alvin Carpenter will allow him to designate a portion of his Afton property a Class C automobile graveyard, defined as having more than five inoperable vehicles.

Carpenter’s property off Avon Lane is zoned Agricultural (A-1), zoning that does not permit automobile graveyards by right. Nearby zoning is A-1, Residential (R-1) and Industrial (M-2).

At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended Carpenter’s permit be approved, with the conditions the number of inoperable vehicles not exceed six and that a 6-foot-tall fence be installed around the vehicles behind Carpenter’s shop to screen them from view.

Carpenter appeared before supervisors March 14 requesting they approve the special use permit and expand it to allow 10 vehicles rather than six.

Supervisor Ernie Reed was in favor of limiting the number of vehicles to six, saying he’d seen the property since the planning commission meeting and noted more than six vehicles.

Carpenter said he does have more than six vehicles but some of them are registered — which do not qualify as inoperable.

Supervisor Tommy Harvey was not in favor of limiting the vehicles, saying “This business has been there as long as mine has...”

Carpenter told the board he’s worked on the property since 1972. The Planning and Zoning Department issued a violation notice for the property in August 2022 after receiving a complaint.

Supervisors voted to approve the special use permit with the original condition limiting inoperable vehicles to six.

Cabinet shop

Supervisors also approved Benuel Esh’s request to rezone a split-zoned A-1 and M-2 property in Piney River to all M-2. Cabinet shops are permitted by-right in M-2 zoning but not in A-1. The rezoning will allow Esh to relocate his Amherst cabinet shop to Nelson.

The 26-acre parcel is east of Virginia 151 and across from Firehouse Road.

The cabinet shop will be a wholesale operation and not open to the public; Esh told supervisors he builds parts for cabinets and that cabinet-makers are his clients. He said his only employees now are his sons but he might consider hiring up to five employees in the future.

Supervisor David Parr said he’s in favor of the project, but asked Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop why the request is for a rezoning and not a special use permit. The project is located in his district.

“Because, to me, a special use permit is allowing him to do what he wants to do. A rezoning to industrial allows anybody in the future to do whatever they want to do and that’s where my heartburn is — not about this project whatsoever, it’s about the project after him,” Parr said.

Bishop explained cabinet shops are only allowed as a by-right use in M-2 zoning, and are not allowed by special use permit in any district, so that a rezoning to M-2 was Esh’s only option to build a cabinet shop on the property.

Esh also submitted voluntary proffers with his application eliminating most of the M-2 by-right uses, which will be applied with the land in perpetuity. Any future owners would need to return to have the proffers amended if they wanted to use the land for one of the eliminated uses.

Commercial and residential building

Supervisors approved Vito’s owner Salvatore Mannino’s requests for both a rezoning and special use permit on his property at 8181 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.

The property is about three-quarters of an acre and is directly north of the Vito’s restaurant in Lovingston.

Mannino also has demolished part of an existing building on the property. He does not have formal plans yet, but intends to develop an additional building with commercial rental space on the first floor and apartment space on the second floor. According to Bishop, Mannino's application indicates there would be two to three commercial units and two to three apartments in the building.

A rezoning of the property from A-1 to B-1 with a special use permit for a multifamily dwelling will allow Mannino to develop a building with both commercial and residential uses.