Supervisors revise small business grant program, review other CARES Act funding

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors during a Dec. 8 meeting revised the eligibility requirements for the county’s small business grant program after board members noted what they considered to be flaws in the original plan.
Revised guidelines for the Nelson CARES 2020 Small Business Assistance Grant Program make qualified small businesses from all industries and home-based businesses eligible for assistance if they can provide documented losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to resume the program under the new criteria came as part of a larger discussion of the county’s remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
With updated figures just prior to the board meeting, County Administrator Steve Carter said Nelson County has a remaining balance of roughly $142,000 in federal relief money. The deadline for the county to spend the money also has been extended from the end of this year to Jan. 15.
Eligible businesses now include, but are not limited to, home-based child care programs, photographers, tax preparation providers, hair dressers or salons, freelance workers, design or marketing professionals and IT professionals, according to a revised flyer from the county.
Ineligible businesses include banks and financial institutions, nonprofits and franchise businesses with the exception of those that are locally owned and operated.
“It’s really just taking the program we had and changing the focus of it a little bit. If we were starting from the ground up it would look totally different but we don’t have that luxury right now,” vice chair Ernie Reed said.
While the original program was advertised through several avenues, Reed and other supervisors questioned if it would be possible to target “those less visible, less served, less connected ... people who never got the word that they could have help.”
Originally launched in September, the Nelson CARES 2020 program — administered by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission — offers direct grants to more than 1,100 small businesses in the county that have experienced a documented interruption to normal operations as a result of the pandemic.
Grants can range anywhere from $1,000 to $30,000 based on the number of full-time employees.
Supervisors allocated $350,000 of the county’s CARES Act money for qualifying small businesses, prioritizing those in the industries of craft beverages, hospitality, retail, recreation and agriculture.
Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey was critical of the program during the meeting, stating he was concerned with the businesses that received the grant funding as well as the amounts.
“The people that it helped are not the true ones that we set out to help,” Harvey said, adding he had issues with how the businesses were prioritized. The grant program, which outlined the proposed priority industries, came before the board twice before it was approved.
Carter noted he was pleased with the review process for businesses that applied and that grants were awarded based on criteria approved by the board. He said the outlined priority businesses were chosen in part because they are some of the largest employers and taxpayers in the county.
“We felt very strongly in county staff that the applications and application review, the scrutiny given to the applications, was in accordance with what the board approved and no one submitted misinformation or false information,” Carter said.
Other supervisors agreed with wanting to now shift focus from those outlined priority industries to other businesses in the county.
As of Dec. 3, the program had approved grant applications resulting in $255,000 being distributed to businesses in the county, with about $80,000 remaining, according to county documents. So far, 35 businesses have applied for and received various amounts of funding.
In addition to continuing the the business assistance program, the board also authorized county staff to pursue other potential expenditures for the remaining CARES Act money. According to Carter, the county has received some potential uses from fire and EMS agencies in the county, including equipment for different departments and additional personal protective equipment for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
With the board’s endorsement, those expenditures are anticipated to take up about $41,000 of remaining funds.
Additionally, Carter said any funds that are not expended prior to the Jan. 15 deadline would be funneled into a cost allocation plan that he felt “very comfortable noting to the board that that is an allowable use of funds if it comes to that.”
Under this plan, remaining funds would be reallocated to essentially cover payroll costs for employees who, for example, would be eligible so long as they were responsible in helping try to address preventative measures associated with the virus.
Carter said this would then free up the money to be used at the board’s discretion without any time or usage constraints.
For more information regarding the small business grant program, visit tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-application or contact (434) 979-7310 or info@tjpdc.org for questions.
