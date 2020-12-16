Supervisors revise small business grant program, review other CARES Act funding

“It’s really just taking the program we had and changing the focus of it a little bit. If we were starting from the ground up it would look totally different but we don’t have that luxury right now,” vice chair Ernie Reed said.

While the original program was advertised through several avenues, Reed and other supervisors questioned if it would be possible to target “those less visible, less served, less connected ... people who never got the word that they could have help.”

Originally launched in September, the Nelson CARES 2020 program — administered by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission — offers direct grants to more than 1,100 small businesses in the county that have experienced a documented interruption to normal operations as a result of the pandemic.

Grants can range anywhere from $1,000 to $30,000 based on the number of full-time employees.

Supervisors allocated $350,000 of the county’s CARES Act money for qualifying small businesses, prioritizing those in the industries of craft beverages, hospitality, retail, recreation and agriculture.

Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey was critical of the program during the meeting, stating he was concerned with the businesses that received the grant funding as well as the amounts.