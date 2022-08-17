Supervisors seek to rename Faber bridge for community servant

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has requested a Faber bridge be renamed the “Goffrey E. Miles Memorial Bridge,” in honor of the late public servant and lifelong Faber resident.

Shipman resident Wisteria Johnson told the board at its August meeting Miles was nicknamed the “Mayor of Faber.”

“The Miles family also has been community folk for generations,” she added.

The board voted to pass a resolution requesting the Commonwealth Transportation Board rename the bridge over the Norfolk-Southern railroad on Virginia 6 in Faber in honor of Miles.

The resolution described Miles as a “committed, devoted and selfless public servant throughout his lifetime until his passing on February 16, 2021.”

Miles’ wife, Helen, said in an Aug. 11 phone interview her husband started working as a butcher at the former Lambert’s mercantile store in Faber when he was 13. Miles would walk the railroad tracks to work, near the bridge, every day.

“Mr. Miles is someone who, in my family, has been a very important figure, one that I can’t tell you how many times my grandma talked about. Everybody knows that he was probably one of the best butchers around and at the same time he was one of the most gentle, kind-hearted, and just great people to be around,” Board chair Jesse Rutherford said.

Helen Miles said she and her husband met in high school and that he loved other people and his community. Miles worked at Lambert’s for 37 years until the store closed, according to his obituary in the Nelson County Times. Helen Miles said after Lambert’s closed, her husband went to Kroger and applied to be a butcher.

“By the time we got home they called him,” Helen Miles said. Her husband worked at Kroger for 24 years until his retirement.

The resolution also describes Miles as a lifelong volunteer, “serving more than 45 years with the Faber Volunteer Fire Department, as well as more than 30 years of service with the Nelson County Rescue Squad.”

Miles also served as an Officer of Elections and on the Nelson County Board of Zoning Appeals for nearly 30 years.

The resolution recognizes Miles for “his distinguished and outstanding service to Nelson County.”