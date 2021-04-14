Supervisors set draft budget for May 4 public hearing

She said she expects the first half of those funds to be distributed within the first 60 days of enactment of the plan and the second half to follow no earlier than 12 months from the first payment. The county still is waiting on further guidance on how to funds can be used before the December 2024 deadline.

The draft budget recommends funding what Nelson County Public Schools requested from local dollars in its entirety, a total of more than $15.8 million, the largest funding amount of next fiscal year.

In order to cover a projected shortfall in the schools budget, the division also requested additional operating funds of $206,800, which also is included in the county’s budget.

County staff included in the budget for next fiscal year $50,000 to complete an overhaul of the comprehensive plan, a planning document used to map future growth encompassing several sectors of the county including zoning, housing and tourism.

County Administrator Steve Carter said upgrading the comprehensive plan, which requires bringing in a consultant, is estimated to cost $50,000 to $70,000. Funding for the comprehensive plan was excluded from an earlier version of the budget.