Supervisors set draft budget for May 4 public hearing

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has set the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget public hearing for 7 p.m. May 4 at the Nelson County Courthouse.
The $41.7 million budget, a drop of more than $546,000 from the current fiscal year, includes a 5% pay raise for both full- and part-time county employees results in an increase of more roughly $271,000.
County documents show decreases in state revenue, as well as the year-ending balance between the current and upcoming fiscal years are primarily offset by a 1% increase in local revenue and a 56% increase in federal revenue due to additional stimulus money. The draft budget does not include any proposed local tax increases.
During the board’s most recent budget work session April 1, Director of Finance Candy McGarry said non-recurring contingency — funds set aside for unanticipated expenditures — jumped from zero dollars to more than $812,000 due to the removal of two capital outlay projects from the budget; those being a request for four sheriff’s vehicles at $206,800 and a roughly $600,000 radio subscriber update and installation.
Before those items were removed, capital outlay accounted for $1.55 million of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Built into the budget for next fiscal year is roughly $2.9 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package. However, McGarry said that money has yet to reach the county’s coffers.
She said she expects the first half of those funds to be distributed within the first 60 days of enactment of the plan and the second half to follow no earlier than 12 months from the first payment. The county still is waiting on further guidance on how to funds can be used before the December 2024 deadline.
The draft budget recommends funding what Nelson County Public Schools requested from local dollars in its entirety, a total of more than $15.8 million, the largest funding amount of next fiscal year.
In order to cover a projected shortfall in the schools budget, the division also requested additional operating funds of $206,800, which also is included in the county’s budget.
County staff included in the budget for next fiscal year $50,000 to complete an overhaul of the comprehensive plan, a planning document used to map future growth encompassing several sectors of the county including zoning, housing and tourism.
County Administrator Steve Carter said upgrading the comprehensive plan, which requires bringing in a consultant, is estimated to cost $50,000 to $70,000. Funding for the comprehensive plan was excluded from an earlier version of the budget.
Carter noted additional funds would be brought in as necessary. An overhaul of the comprehensive plan has been on the commission’s to-do list since the funding was repurposed in this current budget cycle.
Members of the Nelson County Planning Commission during its March meeting spoke on the documents importance for providing guidance to future planning and board decisions. As a result of that discussion, commissioners are once again taking a look at that document and recommending changes to be made.
North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey was the only board member to disagree with the funding. While state code requires the document to be updated every five years, he said a more substantial update was not needed as the document has mostly sat underutilized.
“When you sit there and start telling me you’re going to up-zone my property, down-zone this property, I’ve got a problem with that,” Harvey said.
Harvey also recently advocated the Nelson County Emergency Services Council be level-funded from this current fiscal year, adding $39,000 to the council’s request. He said he felt it should be rewarded for saving money and being cautious with spending.
Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford asked if officials would consider nixing the county’s machinery tax for the second year in a row, but no action was taken by the board during the meeting. The current rate is $1.25 per 100.
“I think it’s worth a conversation,” Rutherford said.