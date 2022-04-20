Supervisors spar over mobile home park proposal

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors reached a standstill after heated discussions about a proposed mobile home park during its April 12 meeting.

Given North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey’s absence from the evening session, the remaining supervisors voted to continue their discussion on the special use permit at the board’s May 10 meeting.

Developer Justin Shimp, of Shimp Engineering, presented to the board his plan for a mobile home park to include 51 homes. The proposed location of the park is a 204-acre lot behind Ridgecrest Baptist Church along U.S. 29, adjacent to four single-family homes. The property is located in an area designated for agricultural use.

The Nelson County Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of Shimp’s application for a special use permit at its Feb. 23 meeting. The commission specified conditions for the permit; that the number of mobile homes sites be limited to 51, an on-site supervisor be required, a maintenance plan be submitted prior to final approval and the 35 undeveloped acres Shimp intends to leave as open space for residents be reserved for that purpose.

“It’s important to me to give folks who can’t afford what I have — what many have as far as their own large property — space for kids to play,” Shimp told the board. “That’s kind of a part of Nelson County and I think it’s something that’s important we not overlook when we think about how we do housing developments.”

Shimp’s presentation to supervisors included a change to the park’s proposed entrance from north of the church and near existing homes to south of Ridgecrest Baptist. The site plan also includes the addition of a right turn lane from the south before the entrance and a U-turn lane north of the park for exiting residents headed south.

According to Shimp, a new mobile home can be purchased for as little as $60,000 and a used mobile home, which he said must meet community standards of quality, can be purchased for as little as $20,000. Residents will be able to move to one of his 50-foot-by-120-foot lots for $400 rent per month.

Shimp’s presentation included data available through the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors (CAAR) for comparison: the 2020 CAAR market report lists the median housing price for a detached single family house in Nelson County as $405,500.

“So that opens up a much different sort of price point for folks,” he said.

Shimp explained to the board his idea for a “resident investor community.”

“If you have, say $30,000, you can buy your spot, and you own a share of the corporation that has that. And then later on if you wish to move you can sell it for the market price,” he said.

Shimp also argued the arrangement benefits both the resident investor and the community as residents who own their plot have more stake in the quality and upkeep of the neighborhood.

During a public hearing for the proposal, residents of Stagebridge and Old Ridge roads, which run adjacent the property, expressed concerns over potential strains on existing water sources, effects to the wetlands behind the park, traffic safety, upkeep, standards of quality and their property values.

“I appreciate the need for low-interest housing in the county, but you’re talking about a subdivision of 51 homes,” Tim Alsruhe of Stagebridge Road said. “That’s a lot of people using a lot of water and a lot of traffic in a rural area. It’s just not in the [comprehensive] plan. And if you do this, are you going to have to approve one across the street or down the street? Where does it stop?”

Tonya Bradley lives along U.S. 29 and said many of her deceased relatives are buried at Ridgecrest Baptist.

“I expect for the sanctity of the church to be maintained and I expect for my property value to be maintained. And someone cannot tell me that a trailer does not decrease in value,” she said.

South District Supervisor Skip Barton asked Shimp questions concerning why he chose mobile homes and about the state of affordable housing in the county.

“Why is it that the working man can no longer afford to buy a house? Is it the cost of labor?” Barton asked. “I know you’re a smart guy. Have you thought about ways to get it so people who live in this country can afford to buy a house? What could be done as a builder to help you build a house that a person will know will increase in value in his lifetime?”

Shimp responded, “It’s the politicians who get involved in that kind of thing,” adding he responds to the market.

Discussions grew louder and more heated when supervisors Jesse Rutherford and David Parr interjected.

“Can we focus on the project we’re talking about?” Parr said.

Rutherford said Barton needed to be respectful of the board’s time.

“We are focusing. We’re focusing on the reason for this project,” Barton said. He said the reason is a lack of affordable housing for service workers, adding, “your representative should be thinking about how to solve problems.”

“Your conversation, Mr. Barton, is not about this project,” Parr said, raising his voice to match Barton’s. “It’s inappropriate for right now. It’s a good conversation for us to have but not at this moment.”

When Barton continued, Rutherford asserted his authority as board chair, also raising his voice: “This board has rules. This board has a standard and you have monopolized the entire debate not related to the application.”

Rutherford allowed Barton a minute to finish his thoughts.

“The problems of housing are real. And we need to deal with those problems. Whether or not a mobile home will help in solving this problem I don’t know and I think probably not. So I can’t support something that will not benefit the people in the homes,” Barton said.

Rutherford and Parr expressed support for the proposal.

“I think there’s a lot to be said about the pride of ownership, especially in a plan like this where people could have a stake in it with the shares,” Parr said.

East District Supervisor Ernie Reed said there were elements of the project he found admirable and positive but he is concerned about the density of the proposal. He added if 51 units are required to make the development cost-effective, “I would question if this is the right place for that because the density proposed here is almost three times the density of the adjoining single-family lots up there. And that’s a concern to me.”

Supervisors voted unanimously, but for Barton’s abstention, to defer a decision to the May 10 meeting.

