Supervisors table request to expand WildManDan brewery operation

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors tabled a rezoning request by the owners of an Afton-based bed-and-breakfast during an Oct. 13 meeting until the next time the board meets.
The owners of Wild-ManDan Beercentric Bed & Breakfast at 279 Avon Road are asking to rezone the property from Residential (R-1) to Agriculture (A-1), which allows for farm brewery use. Operated by Dan and Terri Tatarka, the business currently has a small batch craft brewery operation available only to guests of the B&B.
The applicants are requesting the rezoning to expand the brewery operation to serve members of the public as well.
While the application includes proffers — voluntary commitments — that would limit the future uses on the property regardless of ownership, Chairman Tommy Harvey questioned whether the county-level restrictions would remain in effect once the B&B is approved for farm brewery use by the state.
In August, the Nelson County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request contingent on the county attorney’s review of the proffers. Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop told board members the attorney said the additional conditions are acceptable.
The proffers allow room for the operation to expand to a seven-barrel system maximum contained within existing structures on the property. WildManDan’s brewing operation currently is a 10-gallon system — less than one barrel. The proffers also limit the amount of livestock that can be kept on the property to 10 chickens and three goats.
During the public hearing, Ben Toms, representing Rhodes United Methodist Church, expressed concern over how the rezoning request, anticipated changes to traffic and an increase in customers would affect operations at the church located across the street from the B&B.
Bishop said the requested agriculture zoning is consistent with other parcels in the area, and the B&B is joined by other residential zoned properties. The Virginia Department of Transportation requires the Avon Road entrance to the property be upgraded to a commercial entrance.
The Tatarkas’ rezoning request is the first one of 2020, according to Bishop.
