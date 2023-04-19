At recent budget work sessions, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors has decided to add one new part-time and four new full-time department positions to the county budget, and to maintain the county’s current public transportation services through Jaunt at a greater cost.

The board won’t have to approve a final budget until June and could revisit recent budget decisions, but so far it has increased funding for many departments and agencies.

Supervisors will fund an anticipated 14% increase in the county’s share of Health Department costs, bringing the its total contribution to $357,527. County Administrator Candy McGarry said that increase is associated with a new facility lease and salary increases. Supervisors have also agreed to fund the county’s local EMS council an additional $45,962, for a total annual contribution of $495,962.

“...[T]he thing about EMS is that it is absolutely required for our county that it be top notch…” said Supervisor Ernie Reed.

Jaunt public transit costs up

Another major agency funding increase is to the regional transportation system Jaunt, which provides public transit services in the county. Jaunt CEO Ted Rieck appeared before supervisors in January to explain the higher ask. Rieck said a reduction in the COVID funds that Jaunt received in previous years, coupled with an increase in the demand for its services and labor shortages have resulted in the higher request.

Jaunt has requested $103,823 in funding from the county for fiscal year 2024 — a 55% increase over fiscal year 2023 — to maintain its current services in the county. Jaunt’s public transit system also serves the city of Charlottesville and counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa.

The board agreed to meet that request, but not to expand Jaunt services in the county — the transit system also recommended adding three more days of service to urban Albemarle and Charlottesville, a service line that currently runs Mondays and Fridays.

Reed advocated for maintaining current services and taking a look at expansion in the future, while Supervisor David Parr said he was frustrated by agency funding requests citing COVID funding reductions. Because, he said, “...that money should not have been factored in as recurring money for them. That should have been consumed as a non-recurring budget item and now, because it’s gone, we’re expected to make up for it and it shouldn’t have been budgeted that way. I don’t care what department it is, Jaunt of whoever, that’s not how that money should have been allocated.”

New positions, greater CSA contribution

Supervisors have agreed to add to the budget a chief deputy registrar position, an evidence technician for the sheriff’s department, an administrative assistant to be shared by the Building Inspections and Planning and Zoning offices, a part-time recreation aid for Parks and Recreation, and an animal control shelter manager position — all requests from those departments.

The county will fund an anticipated $365,043 increase in its required Children’s Services Act (CSA) contribution in fiscal year 2024, on top of an anticipated major increase to that cost in fiscal year 2023. County staff budgeted $1.7 million toward CSA for fiscal year 2023, but is predicting it will exceed that and spend $2.5 million in the current fiscal year and $2 million in fiscal year 2024. County Administrator Candy McGarry said the county does receive state money for those expenses — budget paperwork for revenues estimates $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024.

According to Virginia Code, the Children’s Services Act fund supports troubled and at-risk youth and their families.

County Finance Director Linda Staton explained, “there are more children being served and more expenses — all the services are more expensive and they’re being in the program for longer terms…”

Salary increases, tech updates, jail costs up

The cost to hold Nelson inmates at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail also has gone up. The county’s share in ACRJ expenditures is based on the five year average of its percentage share of the overall inmate population, and McGarry said that percentage is expected to increase from 13.0% to 14.7% from fiscal year 2023 to 2024. In addition, Nelson now has a share in preliminary costs for the ACRJ renovation, also based on local inmate percentage. It adds up to a total $1.4 million anticipated contribution to ACRJ in fiscal year 2024, over $1.2 in fiscal year 2023. It constitutes a major four year increase.

“I can’t help but not that the jail expenditure in 2020 was $739,000…” Supervisor Skip Barton said. McGarry said the inmate population has decreased since fiscal year 2018, but the five-year average formula has driven up the cost.

A major capital expenditure will be a radio subscriber upgrade, which Information Systems Director Susan Rorrer estimated will cost $1.4 million. She told supervisors the cost of microchips, among other factors, have driven up the cost.

The draft budget incorporates a 7% salary increase for all county employees, which contributes to a $349,418 increase in the employee salary and benefits adjustments line. Supervisors have decided to fund the 7% before considering the recent feedback from an employee compensation study — which called for an overall 11% payroll increase.