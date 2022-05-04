Supervisors to hold off on doubling transient occupancy tax

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors postponed any action on a proposed 100% increase to the current transient occupancy tax (TOT) rate after a public hearing on April 28.

According to county Finance Director Candy McGarry, the current TOT rate is 5%; an increase to 10% would yield $1.3 million in unrestricted revenue, which the board has proposed to allocate toward the school division’s operational funding.

Beth-Anne Driskill, general manager of The Cabins at Crabtree Falls, spoke against the proposed tax increase during the hearing. She said if supervisors elect to double the tax, “you’re going to kill tourism.”

“People can go to Albemarle and pay a 5% lodging tax. They can go to Augusta and pay 6%. They can go to Bedford and pay 7%,” she said, citing information available on each county’s website.

Driskill also referenced the current 5% TOT rate in Amherst County: “You’re not going to stay in Nelson County and pay a substantial amount more for a difference of 15 miles.”

Barbara Larson of Lovingston said her home includes a private rental space which she and her husband make available for short-term rental through vacation rental company Airbnb. She explained rather than collect the current 5% TOT from guests, she and her husband remit 5% of gross revenue to the county at the end of every month.

“We’ve enjoyed greeting guests who wish to take advantage of all that Nelson County has to offer. Thankfully, it’s not our sole source of income.”

Larson said she had seen bookings slow in 2022 and forecasts a 25% to 30% decrease in bookings over 2021. She also said she’d researched the nightly rates of nearby rentals and found them to be competitive, meaning it would be difficult to raise her own nightly rate and stay in business.

“I spent my career in public finance working with boards to balance budgets, often with consideration about tax or fee rates. I can’t remember a single time when there was a proposal to double the tax rate in a single year.”

Larson suggested an incremental tax increase to give affected individuals time to adjust.

After the hearing, West District Supervisor David Parr said he is “more than willing to double the transient occupancy tax” because he sees it as a tax on people visiting the county. Parr said he travels frequently and has never paid attention to what he pays in fees and taxes on a booking.

“I never thought anything of it because that’s where I was going and that’s where I wanted to stay. So in my mind it’s a tax on people coming here,” Parr said.

Board chair Jesse Rutherford said supervisors did not need to make a decision about raising the TOT that night. County Administrator Steve Carter confirmed the board could wait up to a year.

Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed expressed concern that setting the TOT rate at a later date might affect schools’ funding, since the revenue from a TOT increase already has been budgeted to fund the schools.

“I would hate to see the schools get less money because we put it off until after we decided on the final budget,” Reed said.

Rutherford responded the county would have sufficient general revenues to cover any schools’ funding shortages in the interim before a TOT tax rate is set.

The board came to a consensus to wait for guidance from county staff and the commissioner of the revenue at upcoming meetings before making a final decision,

