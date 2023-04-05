At its first fiscal year 2024 budget work session, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted to fully cover the cost of a 9.9% increase in county employees’ health insurance premiums, so workers’ rates will go unchanged from fiscal year 2023.

The cost is $91,392 — on top of the $725,508 the county currently contributes to employees’ health insurance, bringing the county’s total annual cost for employee health care to $816,900. County Finance Director Linda Staton and County Administrator Candy McGarry on March 28 presented the board with multiple proposals to cover the 9.9% increase, and initially recommended a plan option where the county and employees would have split the cost of the increase.

That option would have cost the county an additional $56,988. Employees across a range of single, dual and family coverage plans would have to pay an average of $40 per month more for their health care, according to budget documents. That average includes employees on the single comprehensive Key Advantage 500 Plan (the cheaper of the Key Advantage 250 and 500 plans) who currently owe no monthly contribution and would pick up a $25 monthly cost in Fiscal Year 2024.

However, supervisors elected to go further, unanimously approving Supervisor Ernie Reed’s motion to accept the $91,392 option and keep rates the same. Supervisors Tommy Harvey and David Parr were absent.

Reed said in considering the results of the county’s compensation study, and in addition to a proposed 7% overall salary increase, “...not asking the employees that have to pick up additional costs for their health care is also an incredibly equitable way to give them a boost...”

According to Staton, the county employs 126 people and 95 are full-time workers.