Supervisors vote to give Nelson schools another $1 million

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has agreed to allocate Nelson County Public Schools another $1 million, bringing the total increase in school funding for fiscal year 2023 to $2.5 million.

The board had previously agreed to fund the schools an additional $1.5 million of the $3.4 million the school board requested over the county’s 2021-2022 contribution of $15.6 million. The new increase makes the county’s total schools’ contribution to education $18.1 million.

Supervisor Ernie Reed began the board’s June 14 budget discussions by reporting the information NCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Shannon Irvin shared with the school board earlier in June — the division lost 52 employees over the last school year through retirements or resignations, “which amounts to 34% of staff not returning next year,” he said. He noted Irvin had also shared with him the rate of employee turnover averaged 10% from 2014 to 2019 and increased to 21% in 2019.

“I would have to say that equates to a crisis,” Reed said.

He said while the last few years have been “more trying than normal,” the trend can be explained by years of conservative funding for schools at county staff’s recommendation, which has “snowballed over the years to where I think that our schools and teachers are not just economically but also emotionally underfunded.”

“Investing in schools is really investing in economic development. It’s really an investment in the future of the county,” Reed said.

He pointed to the nearly $1 million in allocated funds the board discussed at its May meeting, and proposed the board allocate it to the schools.

Interim County Administrator Candy McGarry presented a budget scenario to account for the board’s new position on the transient occupancy tax (TOT) and increased costs at the board’s May meeting. McGarry’s scenario made up the $1.5 million the TOT increase was expected to garner and a $132,000 increase in solid waste hauling costs, leaving the $999,619 in available recurring revenue which Reed was referencing.

Board Chair Jesse Rutherford confirmed the county will not be increasing the TOT from 5% to 10% in the 2022-2023 budget given community rental business owners’ response, but said the board has the rest of the year to decide whether to change to this tax rate.

Supervisor David Parr agreed with Reed’s evaluation of the situation as a crisis, but disagreed with the action he proposed in response.

“Money’s nice and money helps, but money doesn’t solve the problem,” Parr said.

Parr told the board he knew of three employees who’d left the same school for reasons unrelated to their salaries, one even leaving to take a position with lower pay. He said the “heart” it takes to work in a school “doesn’t come from a paycheck.”

Rutherford also was not in favor of increasing schools’ funding by more than $1.5 million, saying schools’ employees were not alone in their struggles with inflation and that other county offices might be requesting salary increases soon as well.

“It has been justified what they have presented,” Supervisor Tommy Harvey said of schools administration.

Harvey had not expressed support for increasing the schools’ budget beyond $1.5 million at earlier meetings.

The board approved the additional $1 million in school funding after Reed, Supervisor Skip Barton and Harvey voted in favor and Rutherford and Parr voted against.

Irvin explained how she’d allocated the additional funds at a June 16 school board meeting. She reiterated some of the actions the board had committed to with only a $1.5 million funding increase from the board of supervisors: a 5% salary increase for every employee and a $1,000 bonus to be paid to every full-time employee on Dec. 1.

The school board initially planned to instate a $20 minimum wage for support staff. Irvin said a $20 minimum wage would not be possible but the school board would instead be establishing a $17 minimum wage for support staff with a 0.5% salary increase between seniority steps and a 2.5% salary increase across the salary lanes to designate increased job responsibility.

“It gives us a scale that we could work with moving forward,” Irvin said.

The teacher pay scale would also be modified to include a 0.5% salary increase between seniority steps, Irvin said.

Also, salary steps for teachers who’ve worked with the division for 20 or more years and 25 or more years will be adjusted to match the anticipated 25th highest in the state for 2023, assuming other divisions implement the 5% salary increase included in the General Assembly’s budget. The school board had planned to make the same adjustment for teachers who’ve been with the division 30 years or more; Irvin said this would not be possible but that she’d adjusted the 30-year teacher salary to match the salary that was the 25th in the state in 2022.

Irvin said she’d also included a 10.5% increase in group health insurance premiums, reinstated the tuition reimbursement for teachers and staff to renew their certifications, and increased the fuel and utility budget to prepare for price increases. The division will also be able to purchase the chairs and hurdles the athletic department has requested, among other budget elements.

“I am so glad that we were able to find the money within what we were given to be able to boost the pay for our hourly employees the way we have because that puts money directly back into the community. These people are working hard and they’re raising their families here. They’re spending that money in the community and it gives them a better opportunity at a better retirement,” school board representative George Cheape said after Irvin’s presentation.

“This money helps everybody in our system.”

According to McGarry, the board of supervisors must have an appropriated budget by June 30. The board will meet again June 27 to finalize its budget.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.