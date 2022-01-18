Supervisors weigh options for housing health, social services departments

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 11 continued discussions on a proposed relocation of the Nelson County Health Department and the county’s social services department.

The board has considered constructing a joint facility on county land in western Lovingston to house both departments, a project that would be paid for by the county. The Nelson County Heritage Center, located eight miles south in Arrington, is also preparing to house the health department, a project two years in development that as of the board’s Jan. 11 meeting had reached a building permit submission.

Nelson Heritage Center and Millennium Group Executive Director Johnette Burdette provided the board with an update on the center’s health department renovation project. Burdette reported the Heritage Center had secured an architect, Moore Architecture; held meetings with the health department; and had drawn up construction plans that the department has reviewed and revised at length.

“A construction schedule has been developed and approved that will meet the needs of the health department to be in the building by the end of 2022,” she told the board.

Burdette referenced the Heritage Center’s identity as a former school as an asset. The building served the county’s Black students as a segregated high school until integration and then was converted to an integrated middle school. The building’s central location in Nelson County was accessible to students from the North, South, East and West districts and will continue to be accessible to all health department patrons, Burdette said.

“Schools are historically a grounded fixture of a community,” she said.

Burdette said the Heritage Center is two miles from the Health Department’s current facilities in the Blue Ridge Medical Center. Burdette reiterated the need to collaborate with the Nelson County board of supervisions and planning commission in order to meet “an extremely tight timeline.” The Heritage Center’s Health renovation project will be funded by grants and donations the Center has secured.

County Administrator Steve Carter presented the board with three different concepts for the potential joint social services and health department building construction project on Callohill Drive near U.S. 29. The plans vary in square footage and cost but expect to be completed within the year. Carter said a county investment in a new facility would garner revenue for the county after debt from the project is retired.

The board remains divided on whether to allow the Heritage Center to proceed with renovation plans to house the health department or to begin construction on a new joint health department and social services facility.

Newly appointed board chair Jesse Rutherford acknowledged a potential compromise that sees the Heritage Center housing the health department and the county constructing a standalone social services building on the intended site. Rutherford said a health department facility could be added to the social services construction project should complications arise with the Heritage Center.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for the county and the people of the whole county,” North District supervisor Tommy Harvey said. He raised concerns about the distance patrons from his district would need to travel to a health department located farther south.

South District Supervisor Skip Barton said the Heritage Center project sets a precedent for community involvement, while Central Supervisor Ernie Reed recognized the Health Center’s efforts and showed support for their project.

“It certainly does make sense to look at a standalone social services location,” Reed said, “especially in light of the time and the effort and the financial investment that the Millennium Group has put into solving our need.” He also acknowledged the benefits of a standalone social services facility for increased privacy and security.

When asked about the Health Department and social services department’s preferences for a new location, Carter was unable to provide details and expressed the departments’ discomfort with voicing a preference. Neither department has provided public statements on the matter.

“The board’s role basically is to decide, ‘Does the county build a facility or not?’” Carter said.

Calvin Moore, of Moore Architecture, addressed the board’s concerns about the Heritage Center’s conversion from a school to a commercial building, saying the building’s original construction from noncombustible materials was a plus. Moore also argued for the benefits of renovation, citing inflated construction costs and a shorter timeline.

“To build a new one would be double what we’re spending on a renovation. The cost of construction has been out of control,” Moore said. “We’re much closer to moving this project along than building from the ground up. We’re going to spend about $740,000 to do this project and you guys are spending $3.8 million.”

All board members recognized a prompt decision is necessary but decided to discuss the issue in depth at a Jan. 31 meeting given the board’s indecision. The board accepted a motion from Reed that architectural plans for a standalone social services facility be prepared.

