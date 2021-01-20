Surviving COVID: Nellysford woman recounts experience with virus, stay in ICU

In late September, Tamara Stone, despite not having any symptoms, could feel something had come over her. Something wasn’t right.
Roughly a few days earlier, the Nellysford resident recalled having a doctor’s appointment in Charlottesville but otherwise couldn’t remember going anywhere or seeing anybody else.
Soon, she was overcome by a fever, a severe headache and extreme nausea. Stone went back to Charlottesville to be tested and by midnight that same day she had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“By that time I was pretty convinced that something was wrong. I spent the next five days at home thinking I could ride it out,” Stone said. “On the 30th of September, I realized it was just way more than I could handle.”
Following her diagnosis, Stone went on to spend several weeks at the University of Virginia Medical Center, including a stay at the hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit, and endured several health complications on her road to recovery. Looking back, it was an experience that could have cost Stone her life.
Despite having tested positive for the coronavirus, doctors at first told Stone, who is diabetic, she was most at risk of going into diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition that could have put her into a coma if left untreated. She was moved into the COVID wing of the hospital while receiving treatment.
At first, Stone said doctors were more worried about treating her diabetes than anything else. That was until she couldn’t breathe.
While being treated for her condition, Stone recalled her COVID-related symptoms escalating rapidly to the point where she “terrifyingly couldn’t breathe” and she was subsequently transferred to the COVID ICU.
“Things went just drastically, terrifyingly downhill in no time,” Stone said.
But Stone was adamant she not be put on a ventilator, saying she believed at the time she wouldn’t leave the hospital if she were. Doctors placed her on as much oxygen as possible, she said, with the ventilator sitting at her bedside, all the while still being treated for diabetic ketoacidosis.
Later, Stone said she learned she was the only patient not on a ventilator and had been kept conscious throughout her 10 days in the ICU. Stone recalled staying in a glass room that allowed doctors and nurses to check on her without having to physically enter the room and doctors would often communicate with her through tablets or other screens.
Stone described it as being an isolating experience up to that point.
The limited in-person contact from nurses and doctors resulting from being both conscious and contagious still, and having little to no access to her family weighed heavily on Stone’s mental health, she said.
Stone said her physical health continued to improve and her oxygen needs lessened to the point where she was transferred to the normal COVID wing.
The turnaround point for Stone’s morale was a tender moment she shared with her daughter, as Stone looked out from her room to her daughter sitting in a vehicle at the top of a parking garage, roughly a football field-length away, and the two connected over FaceTime.
“It was amazing how much it meant to be able — even though we were very far away — for me to be able to see her and her be able to see me,” Stone said.
“It changed everything to where I wasn’t thinking of ‘if I get out of this,’ I was thinking ‘when I get out of this.’ It changed my entire life outlook. It reminded me of what I needed to do to get out of there. I had to get better.”
Stone’s mother, Anne Foster, summed up her daughter’s ordeal in one word: scary. In particular, it was the unknown of it all, not being able to physically see how her daughter was doing and having to rely on occasional phone calls from the hospital for information.
“That stage was needle and pins,” Foster said. “Not knowing and not being able to see her and not being able to touch her or even be in the hall able to look in. I’ve never experienced anything like that, where your only child was at the point of being whether she was going to make it or not and you couldn’t be there.”
For Foster, there’s a big question surrounding what possible long-term health conditions or additional side effects may appear as a result of having the virus.
Once Stone was no longer contagious, doctors transferred her to the general floor of the hospital. Going from almost complete isolation to a cramped room with almost never-ending stimuli was a culture shock Stone said she had trouble adjusting to. She had a setback where she required higher levels of oxygen and she also was diagnosed with pneumonia resulting from COVID-19.
Stone said her chest X-rays looked like “smoke or almost like milkiness. You couldn’t hardly see anything.” She added she also has some scarring on her lungs as a result.
She had some other complications with her treatment as well that delayed her release from the hospital, but on Nov. 5, Stone was discharged and sent home with oxygen, an IV and “a gazillion” different medicines, including insulin.
The transition home was yet another culture shock for her and it’s a transition she’s still making even as she passed the 100th day mark since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Everyday tasks have become a challenge.
Stone recalled the first morning being back home and being unsuccessful at making a cup of coffee because she couldn’t remember how to work the machine. Currently, Stone still is dealing with her pneumonia, which is mostly gone, and she is still on oxygen.
She also finds herself easily fatigued and has dealt with almost constant headaches since she got home.
“It’s still very much with me. I’m not over it yet,” Stone said, adding she is required daily to record her vitals to be analyzed by the hospital.
As of Jan. 19, Nelson County reported 523 cases, 24 hospitalizations and four fatalities. Nelson County has the lowest number of hospitalizations throughout the Blue Ridge Health District footprint and is tied with Greene County for the lowest number of deaths.
Through her experience with the virus, Stone is one of the relatively few Nelsonians to be hospitalized.
“At the time I went in I was not aware of any deaths in Nelson County and I literally thought to myself, ‘I am not going to be the first one in Nelson County to die from this. This is not how my story is going to end,’” Stone said.
Stone said she is “grateful for so many things,” having come from an ordeal where she thought to herself on multiple occasions she may not survive. She was grateful to be at home while she continues to deal with lingering problems from her health issues to the nurses and hospital staff and, of course, her family.
She also was grateful for getting sick when she did, before the post-holiday surge in cases that has occurred in Nelson County and elsewhere.
“It always is there, but that’s when you realize that your family means so much and when you’re not able to be with them and see them and have their physical support, you appreciate that so much more when you are able to come home and have someone to love you and hug you,” Stone said.