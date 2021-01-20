Surviving COVID: Nellysford woman recounts experience with virus, stay in ICU

Stone said her physical health continued to improve and her oxygen needs lessened to the point where she was transferred to the normal COVID wing.

The turnaround point for Stone’s morale was a tender moment she shared with her daughter, as Stone looked out from her room to her daughter sitting in a vehicle at the top of a parking garage, roughly a football field-length away, and the two connected over FaceTime.

“It was amazing how much it meant to be able — even though we were very far away — for me to be able to see her and her be able to see me,” Stone said.

“It changed everything to where I wasn’t thinking of ‘if I get out of this,’ I was thinking ‘when I get out of this.’ It changed my entire life outlook. It reminded me of what I needed to do to get out of there. I had to get better.”

Stone’s mother, Anne Foster, summed up her daughter’s ordeal in one word: scary. In particular, it was the unknown of it all, not being able to physically see how her daughter was doing and having to rely on occasional phone calls from the hospital for information.