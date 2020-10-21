Teams from Nelson County High, middle school take home two state champion titles in FFA contest

Teams from Nelson County High and Nelson Middle School took home two state champion titles in the Virtual State Fair of Virginia FFA contests earlier this month.

Students with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) teams practiced for weeks using Google Meet to learn the necessary material, according to a news release. Nelson County Public Schools has used a 100% virtual learning format since classes began Aug. 24.

The team from the Nelson Senior FFA Chapter placed first in the state in the State Fair Crops contest, where students identified via videos and pictures 25 weeds and crops from either plant or seed. They also were required to judge four classes based on industry factors for seed and market crops.

Team members included Katie Powell, Justin Higgenbotham, Grace Huffman, and Daniel Campbell. Katie Powell was the first high individual and Justin Higgenbotham was second highest individual, the release states.

Nelson Middle School had two teams that placed fifth and eighth overall with Eli Hatter as the first high individual. Team members included Campbell Bosserman, Jodie Saunders, Maddie Morgan and Hatter.