Teams from Nelson County High, middle school take home two state champion titles in FFA contest

Teams from Nelson County High and Nelson Middle School took home two state champion titles in the Virtual State Fair of Virginia FFA contests earlier this month.
Students with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) teams practiced for weeks using Google Meet to learn the necessary material, according to a news release. Nelson County Public Schools has used a 100% virtual learning format since classes began Aug. 24.
The team from the Nelson Senior FFA Chapter placed first in the state in the State Fair Crops contest, where students identified via videos and pictures 25 weeds and crops from either plant or seed. They also were required to judge four classes based on industry factors for seed and market crops.
Team members included Katie Powell, Justin Higgenbotham, Grace Huffman, and Daniel Campbell. Katie Powell was the first high individual and Justin Higgenbotham was second highest individual, the release states.
Nelson Middle School had two teams that placed fifth and eighth overall with Eli Hatter as the first high individual. Team members included Campbell Bosserman, Jodie Saunders, Maddie Morgan and Hatter.
Students also participated in the State Fair Junior Foresters Contest which required participants to be able to identify trees, tools and insects in addition to a measuring component and an exam for general knowledge. Nelson County High School had three teams participate, one of which placed first in the state. Team members included Cole Morris, Jack Rodgers, Colt Mauer, and Houston Bryant, with Cole Morris as the 4th high individual overall, according to the release.
Another team from the high school finished 22nd overall in the junior foresters contest.
The release states there also were two members of the Nelson Senior FFA that participated in the Horticulture Demonstration contest which this year required students to demonstrate how to assemble a corsage. Team members Abby Bryant and Sarah Hicks placed fourth in the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!