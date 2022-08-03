"The best is yet to come:" Amherst's Mike Cargill joins Nelson Schools as technology head

When former Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent John Walker called Mike Cargill to offer him a job as a keyboarding teacher at Amherst County High School, Cargill was hesitant.

“I said, ‘John, I don’t think you want me as your keyboarding teacher,” Cargill recalled. “He says ‘Why?’ ‘Number one, I can’t play piano.’”

Cargill quickly realized that wasn’t the kind of keyboarding job Walker meant. He earned a license to teach computer keyboarding from Central Virginia Community College, and took the job.

Nineteen years with ACPS later, Cargill is joining Nelson County Public Schools as the division’s new Superintendent of Technology.

NCPS announced Cargill’s appointment June 13. “Mr. Cargill brings a wealth of knowledge to the Technology Department and will be a tremendous asset to the Division as we strive to increase our technological offerings and improve our communication with our community at large,” the division said.

He’s worked as an athletic trainer, in sales, as the director of admissions and marketing for an adult assisted living facility and finally in education, as a teacher and administrator. During his tenure at ACPS, he taught keyboarding and television and media production, founded the Amherst Lancers Tech Club and served as an Instructional Technology Resource Teacher and as the Division’s Digital Media Communications Manager.

What does Cargill think about his newest role?

“The best is yet to come,” he said in a July 26 interview in the NCHS library.

A large Promethean board was stationed nearby. The free-standing screens are like interactive whiteboards that teachers to write on an image projected from their computer. Cargill said the division has 36 new Promethean boards to distribute among the schools and he was planning on using the one in the library during a presentation he’d be giving to teachers later that evening.

Cargill is excited about his new position for a number of reasons. For one, he’ll be working in the same division as his wife Susan, who’s an NCPS Instructional Coach.

Then, Cargill thinks working in a smaller division will allow him to achieve greater goals.

“What Nelson offers: the ability to do more with less. Everybody thinks, well, if you go to a bigger division you can do more. That’s not necessarily the case.”

He already can envision the grant funding he plans to apply for going further.

Finally, Cargill is clearly passionate about technology, and determined to make it improve education.

He described new education software with enthusiasm, and eagerly showed off the cameras he plans to use to livestream school board meetings — which fit in the palm of his hand and can rotate or zoom with the swipe of a finger.

Cargill studied physical education at Liberty University and his first job after graduation was at the college, as a full-time athletic trainer for baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lynchburg College, according to NCPS.

Cargill said his athletic training experience is what originally got him a job in education at Jefferson Forest High School. he said the school created a new dual position for him, teaching freshman physical education and sophomore driver’s education.

While he was teaching computer keyboarding at Amherst County High School, he started “Amherst Live,” a student-run broadcast news show, out of his classroom. His students created a set piece with plywood and used a VHS camera to tape broadcasts before school.

“It gave them a chance to actually be news anchors and be sports anchors,” Cargill said.

From there, Cargill started the Amherst Lancers Tech Club. He said in the beginning, students in the club were filming school plays. With the advent of film-editing software and DVD technology, they started selling their recordings to parents.

The Tech Club then started streaming sports events to the Amherst Lancers Sports Network YouTube Channel. Cargill watched cameras get smaller and connections go wireless, and the number of his club’s cameras on the football field grow from two to six.

As the Amherst division’s Digital Media and Communication Manager, a role again created for Cargill, he was able to continue advising the tech club, while overseeing the schools’ social media and website.

“I would give up the class teaching but I could keep the tech club and that was one of the things I wanted to do because the tech club was sort of that heartbeat. And why? It’s student driven. It’s all about students.”

In his first days as NCPS Supervisor of Technology, Cargill said his approach will be to find out what’s working and what’s not working, connect with teachers and determine their needs.

“I really believe that all the experience I’ve had has been in preparation for what is the next step in my life,” Cargill said.