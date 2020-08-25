Third annual Stamp Out Stigma event looks increase awareness of mental health issues

The Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance is continuing its three-week series of virtual events focused on raising awareness and increasing the ease at which people can talk about mental health issues.

The annual Stamp Out Stigma, which began Aug. 20, is free and is open to any person interested in participating. The three events, scheduled to occur in just as many weeks, are aimed at reducing the stigma of mental health by having each of the three sessions geared toward youth, adult and community perspectives.

“The purpose is really to raise peoples awareness and to get people talking about mental health and make it a part of the conversation,” Stephanie Martin, president of the Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance board, said. “We want people to reach out to other people and create an environment where it’s OK to talk about those struggles.”

This year, the third year the wellness alliance has held the Stamp Out Stigma event and the first year it has been held online, features speakers Brandon Farbstein and his mother Sylvia Farbstein, according to to a post on the Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance’s Facebook page.

Brandon Farbstein is a renowned empowerment speaker, Gen Z activist and author. The Facebook post says since he first began sharing his struggle with cyber-bulling in high school, he since has helped bring forth two bullying prevention laws in Virginia and will be working with D.C. lawmakers to implement new federal policy. He also has partnered on campaigns with UNICEF and the U.N. to help end violence in schools worldwide.