Third annual Stamp Out Stigma event looks increase awareness of mental health issues

The Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance is continuing its three-week series of virtual events focused on raising awareness and increasing the ease at which people can talk about mental health issues.
The annual Stamp Out Stigma, which began Aug. 20, is free and is open to any person interested in participating. The three events, scheduled to occur in just as many weeks, are aimed at reducing the stigma of mental health by having each of the three sessions geared toward youth, adult and community perspectives.
“The purpose is really to raise peoples awareness and to get people talking about mental health and make it a part of the conversation,” Stephanie Martin, president of the Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance board, said. “We want people to reach out to other people and create an environment where it’s OK to talk about those struggles.”
This year, the third year the wellness alliance has held the Stamp Out Stigma event and the first year it has been held online, features speakers Brandon Farbstein and his mother Sylvia Farbstein, according to to a post on the Nelson County Community Wellness Alliance’s Facebook page.
Brandon Farbstein is a renowned empowerment speaker, Gen Z activist and author. The Facebook post says since he first began sharing his struggle with cyber-bulling in high school, he since has helped bring forth two bullying prevention laws in Virginia and will be working with D.C. lawmakers to implement new federal policy. He also has partnered on campaigns with UNICEF and the U.N. to help end violence in schools worldwide.
On Aug. 27 at noon, Slyvia Farbstein will speak on her experiences of supporter her son through his battle with depression and severe cyber-bullying which Brandon Farbstein experienced while he was in high school. Brandon Farbstein is diagnosed with dwarfism, Martin said.
The session the following week on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m., called Creating Community, features Brandon Farbstein as he shares his experience of innovating, adapting and creating solutions and is geared toward what the community in general can do to come together and decrease the stigma around conversions of mental health.
Martin also noted the importance of mental health after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has uprooted the lives of so many people.
“We’re living through a traumatic event, all of us,” Martin said. “It’s OK to not feel OK right now … but if we help each other and support each other we’ll deal with it better.”
To register or to learn more about the Nelson Community Wellness Alliance, visit www. nelsonalliance.org. Martin said those interested in participating for the free event must register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited to 100 participants.
Previous sessions are recorded and can be viewed at a later time on the wellness alliance’s website, Martin said.
