Thomas Jefferson Health District holding free COVID-19 testing Nov. 2

Thomas Jefferson Health District holding free COVID-19 testing Nov. 2

Gladstone 5

Specimen processor Sabrina Torgesen administers a nasal swab test as Nurse Manager Erin Callas looks on June 15, 2020, in Nelson County.

 Nick Cropper

The Thomas Jefferson Health District will host free drive-thru or walk-up COVID-19 testing in Nelson County on Nov. 2.

Testing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rockfish Presbyterian Church, located at 5016 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford.

To schedule an appointment and guarantee a test time, call (434) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. There are 50 appointments and 50 walk-in tests available.

Individuals tested at a TJHD testing site will receive a call within four days with results. Minors require a person older than 18 to consent for them to be tested and must accompany them to the test site. Any person older than 18 is able to consent for any person younger than 18, it does not need to be a parent or legal guardian. You must be 6 years of age or older to be tested.

- Nick Cropper

