Thomas Jefferson Health District holding free COVID-19 testing Nov. 2

To schedule an appointment and guarantee a test time, call (434) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. There are 50 appointments and 50 walk-in tests available.

Individuals tested at a TJHD testing site will receive a call within four days with results. Minors require a person older than 18 to consent for them to be tested and must accompany them to the test site. Any person older than 18 is able to consent for any person younger than 18, it does not need to be a parent or legal guardian. You must be 6 years of age or older to be tested.